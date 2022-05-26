Is Bryce Dallas Howard Sue Storm in Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

MADRID, May 26. (CultureLeisure) –

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirmed the signing of John Krasinski What reed richards. fantastic four have already arrived at Marvel Cinematic Universe and the latest rumors suggest that Bryce DallasHoward could join the franchise in the role of Sue Storm.

As reported by The Direct, at a press event for Jurassic World: Dominion held in Mexico a fan asked Bryce DallasHoward to sign a doll Sue Storm Funko Pop. “Oh my God! I don’t think it’s going to happen, I mean, I know this doesn’t involve me. I swear to God, I swear to God. Yes, yes, really. They are rumors. It’s rumours, but I’ll sign it just for fun“, assured the interpreter.

I love, I love Bryce Dallas Howard’s reaction when he sees Sue Storm’s Funko that Andrés Navy gives him to sign 😁 The bad thing is that she denied the rumors about being the director of the film and also being Sue Storm.#BryceDallasHoward#Fantasticfour#JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/nlShSP2E96 – Laura Geek ⚯͛ 💙🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@laura_geek28) May 25, 2022

Although the actress has denied it, It would not be the first time that an actor assures that he will not participate in a Marvel project and then surprise fans with his presence. It is the case of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire which, despite their denials, appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home.





Bryce DallasHoward is not the only actress who sounds for the role of Sue Storm. Rumors indicated that Emily Bluntwife John Krasinskicould assume the role in the film of fantastic four preparing Marvel.

For now, Bryce DallasHoward will premiere Jurassic World: Dominionwhich arrives in Spanish cinemas on June 9. It is also pending release. Argylea film by Matthew Vaughn that has in its cast Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and John Cenaamong other stars.