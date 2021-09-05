is building a house in Comporta – idealista / news

George Clooney joins the VIP list (John Malkovich, Monica Bellucci, Michael Fassbender, Eric Cantona or Christian Louboutin) who have decided to invest in the Portuguese real estate world. The famous American actor and producer will in fact buy a plot of the project Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, in Melides, municipality of Grandola, near Comporta, which is in the top 5 of the world’s favorite destinations for real estate investors.

The Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, it must be remembered, it was bought in 2019 by the Americans of Discovery Land Company, which until then was in the hands of Semapa, holding company of the Queiroz Pereira family.

According to the ECO communication medium, Discovery Land Company was founded by Mike Meldman, current president and general manager, and Mike Meldman and George Clooney have been partners since 2013, when, together with Mexican Rande Gerber, founder Casamigos, a tequila company – meanwhile, in 2017, they were sold to the British Diageo.

Loading... Advertisements

The publication recalls that the project, initially intended for tourism purposes – the construction of three hotels, four tourist villas, 204 villas and a golf course was envisaged, for an investment of 510 million euros – has changed: now the construction of 146 single-family villas, 29 residences, a health and wellness center and a golf course.

Eco also makes it known that George Clooney will be the owner of one of the future plots of Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club and will build one of the villas himself. Based on the statements of John Dwyer, Costa Terra’s general manager at Discovery Life magazine, the publication writes that urbanization already has infrastructure – gardens, roads, water – and that the golf course is under construction. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.