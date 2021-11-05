Is buying Bitcoin still worthwhile or is it safer to trade online? What are the concrete risks for those approaching Bitcoin?

For anyone who is approaching the world of cryptocurrencies at this very moment, the question arises, is it still convenient buy bitcoin or it is safer and more profitable to trade online on the same.

They are definitely two different methods and with different costs and dangers, however even today Bitcoin is always a cryptocurrency in which it is worth investing, as it is expanding like wildfire even for daily payments, but not only, because some states and world governments have decided to make Bitcoin a real currency, as in El Salvador. It is certainly not clear how this state can manage the enormous volatility that characterizes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin for those who still do not know it is the first cryptocurrency born in the world, moreover it is based on a principle of scarcity, the end of Bitcoin production is relatively close, which is why since the beginning of the year there have been many analysts who predicted an incredible 2021, predictions that were ultimately half true. Certainly the value of Bitcoin has risen, as it has since declined following declarations or collateral events, such as the declaration by China that Bitcoin was banned.

Source: Sole24Ore charts

In essence, cryptocurrencies are still a sector in great growth and development, but still not regulated at the global level nor fiscal, which is why buying them is always an unknown factor.

Will the Bitcoin boom bring with it a new wave of financial instability?

Economic instability is part of this asset, cryptocurrencies since they were born can be compared to roller coasters, with a continuous ups and downs. To date, many analysts and global banks are wondering about Bitcoin and what it could bring to the world economy.

As China closed its doors to Bitcoin and San Salvador rolled out the red carpet for it, these two examples can only anticipate what will be. To date, the market capitalization of crypto assets is around 2 billion dollars, including exchanges, digital wallets and so on, on the other hand not all that glitters is gold, in fact experts are worried both for consumers and for the world economy. Among the problems that have emerged, there is also the increasingly real danger of a network blackout, moreover, according to FMI, 9 thousand tokens have been lost in the network, some off and others defrauded.

Source: La Repubblica

Other fears are becoming more and more real as a result of greater propagation of cryptocurrencies and their use, such as online fraud. To date, it is very important for governments and central banks to be prepared by drafting some regulations towards this lateral economy.

Before continuing, let’s take a look at the two ways that allow us to invest in Bitcoin.

Is it still possible to invest in Bitcoin or has it become a saturated market?

Yes, you can still invest in Bitcoin and it is by no means a saturated market. To be able to buy or trade on this fantastic cryptocurrency there are various ways, for example you can buy them by registering on an exchange or you can do online trading with the help of a broker.

All of the above possibilities are beneficial in themselves, but each has its own risks to consider.

Online trading exchanges and brokers are two completely different ways of investing in Bitcoin. The first are platforms for the exchange, sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies, by registering with an exchange you can exchange your crypto and buy new ones, but beware the risks are many. Why do we talk about risks? as you well know cryptocurrencies do not have global regulation so there are no protections for investors, moreover the exchanges, even the most renowned and known worldwide, are often attacked by hackers.

Totally different situation is when you decide to invest in bitcoin through CFDs and online trading. Online trading is a system regulated by European and global financial protection bodies, therefore investments are in line with the regulations in force at the financial level.

In addition to the security aspect there is another to take into consideration, with online trading you will not become the owner of the cryptocurrency but speculate on it with CFDs, obtaining profits on the value fluctuations.

Either way, you can enter the cryptocurrency market.

How to limit the risks and bring home excellent results

The focus for every investor must be to be able to limit the risks as much as possible and obtain more income. It is necessary to underline that every investment carries with it a high dose of risk, which is why it is very important to register and access only platforms regulated by financial protection bodies, such as CONSOB.

Furthermore, it is necessary to have a financial basis and never go blindly investing large amounts.