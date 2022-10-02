is captured on vacation in Spain

Amber Heard finds happiness again: she is captured in public on vacation in Spain

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They went from being one of the most envied couples in Hollywood to being the center of attention for their conflicts that began to become public since their divorce in 2016 after a 15-month marriage. They were years of accusations from both parties revealing even things that should be kept in the privacy of a couple even if the marriage is over.

In addition to that, strong accusations began to emerge against Depp for alleged physical and mental abuse at a time when the issue stood out while several members of the artistic medium confessed the abuse to which they were subjected. This resulted in the discredit of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (79%), which was also accompanied by the dismissal of the actor from the most important productions in which he was involved.

Since then the lawsuits for defamation began and more than one meeting before the courts. It was this year when the most important trial took place and its impact was such that it became a media event. This last meeting was won by the legal team of Johnny Depp and the process to restore her public image has begun, as Amber has faced diminishing screen time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well as rumors that she would be replaced.

After the final verdict, where she had to pay her ex-husband for defamation, not forgetting that Depp also had to give her a certain amount, the star of London Fields (0%) and One More Time (48%) gave a couple of interviews assuring that she is innocent and that she was disappointed in the judge’s decision, even challenging the actor to speak in public as she had done. Heard had not been seen in public since then, until recently.

A series of photographs began to circulate on Twitter where you can see Amber on vacation in Spain with her daughter Oonagh.

Oh look, Amber Heard on a lovely family vacation in Spain today. She looks so happy with her daughter.

Amber, baby and Bianca Butti in Spain. What fools we thought Eve Barlow and Amber Heard were soul mates!

It has been rumored that Amber has requested new lawyers to help her work out her current debt. As she did during one of her interventions on her stand, the actress has indicated that she is no longer interested in knowing anything more about her ex-husband and she seeks to continue making her life with her baby. she. So far there are still fans and friends who defend her and have criticized the appearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV Awards.

The also musician, for his part, is working on restoring his public image, and although he assured that he would not work with Disney again after turning his back on him, some informants have indicated that the company has already made some offers. In the meantime, Depp has made some public appearances, aside from the MTV event, at some concerts.

