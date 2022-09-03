Is Cara Delevingne in Crisis? The once brilliant model looks like a shadow of her former self.

Pulling on a pipe while sitting in her car, she looks pale, with sunken cheeks and dark circles around her eyes. That glow that propelled her to great fortune and world fame has faded.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne’s famous goofy charm is also a thing of the past. In her place, there is a jaded eccentricity, as she wanders around Los Angeles alone, visiting a sex shop on a weekday afternoon.

She was also seen drinking an unknown liquid from a pipette and apparently “distracted” while parked.

A few weeks after celebrating her 30th birthday in a hedonistic whirlwind with friends like Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie on a yacht, Cara’s life now seems a lot less bright.

Model Cara Delevingne is photographed after visiting a sex shop smoking a pipe while sitting in her car

His tanned limbs are dotted with bruises, and the psoriasis he suffers from in times of stress has flared up again.

A friend who saw her in Ibiza comments: “She was messier than she’d been in a long time, but she says she’s fine, she’s fine for turning 30 and having a great time.”

“She’ll think the pictures are funny, she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way she’s living her life, and she says she’s absolutely fine.”

However, it doesn’t look exactly that way. And recent interviews have only served to add to the concerns.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show in July to promote his role in the Disney+ hit Only Murders In The Building, he tried to perform a magic trick and was visibly shaking while holding a playing card.

‘Can you see how much my hand is shaking?’ she asked. ‘Yeah, is that part of the trick?’ American presenter Fallon responded.

A subsequent interview on another US show, Live With Kelly And Ryan, saw her stammering out answers and rubbing her hands together so hard that microphones picked up the noise.

And at the Met Gala in May she turned heads for all the wrong reasons, appearing in an unflattering red suit that she opened to reveal her bare chest painted gold. ‘The nipple needs to be free,’ she declared.

At the Met Gala in May, she turned heads for all the wrong reasons, appearing in an unflattering red suit that she parted to reveal her bare chest painted gold.

Cara has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which may explain the seemingly nervous behavior, but it is feared she is on the verge of falling.

No one needs to remember that her mother, Pandora, struggled with addiction when Cara was a child.

Sometimes Pandora, the daughter of Sir Jocelyn Stevens, the publishing mogul, and Jane Sheffield, Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting, even moved out of the family home to try to protect the children from trauma.

Pandora recently said: ‘You are either an addictive person or you are not. Am. I’m paranoid that girls drink too much or take too many drugs, understandably I think. I talk to them about it. They say, ‘I’m fine, Mom’ or ‘I’m this or I’m that,’ but they’re not addicted.’

The effect of this instability on Cara was severe. She said: ‘I was a caring little girl and wanted to make sure everyone was okay. He didn’t feel bad. But looking back, I think, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have put myself in that position.’ ‘

At age 15, Cara had a mental breakdown. Everything she hadn’t dealt with came to the surface. She had no coping skills. Instead of being able to breathe or take a moment, I tried to smash my head into a tree to knock myself out.”

More anguish arose due to his sexuality. Cara, who describes herself as pansexual, said: “Growing up as a queer girl was isolated and hard to navigate at times.”

My sisters went out of their way to be there for me, but it was something I had to go through to really know who I was. I’m still on that journey and will be for the rest of my life.’

One escape came through Sarah Doukas of the Storm modeling agency: her daughter and Cara were best friends and she suggested Cara, an intern at Bedales, try out on camera.

Although she really wanted to become a rock actress or drummer, she was a sensational success almost instantly.

In 2012 and 2013, Cara became fashion’s new It girl. At 20 years old, with her distinctive bushy eyebrows and her quirky personality, she was a breakout star.

In total, she has been on the cover of Vogue 15 times. Along with numerous editorial shoots, she has also done more lucrative commercial work for big name brands.

She is currently an ambassador for Dior and Puma, and has reportedly earned over £50m as a model.

But she said: “A few years later, I realized that modeling was not good for me physically or emotionally and that I would have to try different things.”

He then added: ‘Money isn’t everything. You get to the point where you say, ‘Oh, I’ve made money, but I’m so deeply unhappy and lonely.’ ‘

In another interview, she said: ‘Modeling is not satisfying. It is not! Especially when, most of the time, you can’t get your voice heard. I always wanted to be an actor. That was always something I knew since I was a kid.

Her acting career has been successful: she has been in the hit series Carnival Row and has plans to shoot some movies next year.

Cara was seen changing her clothes inside her car and dropping an unknown liquid into her mouth.

But I was told that he canceled several interviews to promote the American comedy series Only Murders In The Building last month.

Her performance, as Selena Gomez’s character’s artist girlfriend, has received mixed reviews.

And then there is the question of his private life. Apparently, she’s been single since she split from actress Ashley Benson in 2020, and I’m told there may be feelings that friends and ex-lovers of hers are leaving her behind.

Singer Rita Ora, who was so close to Cara that they called each other ‘wife’, married director Taika Waititi this summer.

Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who stayed with Cara in Los Angeles for a stint last year, also just got married. Anya called Cara a ‘munchkin baby’ on social media and said: ‘You are everything’, and she was seen holding hands at fashion shows.

A flirtatious friendship with co-star Selena Gomez also seems to have fizzled out, after the two got matching rose tattoos and were seen kissing while watching basketball last year.

In January, Cara was reportedly spotted making out with her old friend Sienna Miller at a bar.

But Miller was then, and still is, head over heels in love with her handsome young boyfriend, model Oli Green.

All of which meant that on her yacht in Formentera, Spain, the birthday girl was surrounded by friends as a couple.

Yes, they had a great time. Cara and her friends, including older sister Poppy and model Adwoa Aboah, also spent time at a rented villa in Ibiza, where Cara threw a party.

The house was decorated with giant faux mushrooms, apparently in reference to the practice of microdosing with mushroom-derived hallucinogens.

Meanwhile, Cara has talked about trying to ‘manifest’ a baby by buying baby clothes and shoes.

His sense of loneliness has only been increased by his living arrangements.

He recently sold the Los Angeles party apartment he owned for four years with Poppy.

The two decorated it eccentrically, with a copper toilet, an old-fashioned bar, a Playboy pinball machine, a stripper pole, and an 11-foot bed.

Cara appears with her mother Pandora Delevingne (centre) and Chloe Delevingne at the launch of her Cara Delevingne Collection in 2014

A friend says she thinks moving out of the house has left Cara feeling ‘untethered’.

She remains very close to Poppy, who has also been a model, but they are both trying to make it as actresses, and apparently felt it would be easier to have a little distance between them.

She has many friends, of course. Among the most faithful is Georgia May Jagger, the model daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall.

The two became close when they were young and lived together for a time in London when Cara’s career was taking off.

Georgia and her family are said to have become very concerned about Cara at the time, when Cara was photographed dropping what looked like a cocaine wrapper on her doorstep, and they arranged for her to spend a month at Jagger’s Mustique home. , to recover. and recharge her batteries.

Could he be needing another break like this?

From the outside you’d have to say yes, but apparently Cara’s family isn’t too worried about her.

Her godmother, Joan Collins, notes that she is “a very free girl.”

But is she happy?