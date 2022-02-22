Is Cassie inspired by Marilyn Monroe?

The Mirror Friend. When I devoured the novel Blonde, one of those books that you should read at least once in your life, that ‘Mirror Friend’ disturbed me. I put you in context. Joyce Carol Oates, one of those writers to whom the label of ‘eternal Nobel contender’ is hung, as if she needed some Swedish gentlemen to recognize her enormous talent, dedicated several years of her life to thoroughly investigating the life of Marilyn Monroe , rather Norma Jean Baker.

With all this information in his head, he built a monumental fictional biography, or suicidal memoirs, it is impossible to define it, in which the reader has for the first time the sensation of understanding the human being who was hiding behind the brightest star, traumatized, controversial, objectified and vampirized Hollywood. And that we will soon see on Netflix turned into one of the films of the year, with Ana de Armas as the protagonist. A duality between the real person and the projected fantasy that in this novel is born in the mirror of a girl. An abandoned girl, deprived of all affection and protection, she meets another person behind the glass, brilliant and desirable, whom she calls her Mirror Friend. Over the years, Norma Jean ends up identifying that Friend in the Mirror with Marilyn Monroe, so that she invokes her before filming or interacting with other people so that in some way she occupies her body and the miracle of Marilyn. I’m going with euphoria, what a mess

I couldn’t help but think of that Mirror Friend in this scene starring Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) in the seventh and penultimate episode of the second season of euphoria. The action takes place during the premiere of Lexi’s play (Maude Apatow), in which she recounts the intimate conflicts of all the people around her, including her sister, of course. Cassie is in the audience and we see her go through several phases: at first she’s upset because she feels ridiculed, then she’s moved by memories of the alcoholic father who abandoned both of them… and eventually her friendship with Maddy (Alexa Deme).

Cassie erupts internally when she sees on stage a brushstroke of the most beautiful part of her relationship with her best friend, and she has the urge to flee to the bathroom. And that’s where the magic happens. In a short sequence masterfully performed by Sydney Sweeney, Cassie looks up at her smiling, happy reflection of her as tears stream down her face. I have no proof, and no doubt, that Sam Levinson, creator of euphoriaI had Carol Oates’s Mirror Friend in mind when I planned this sequence, because it accurately captures this extremely violent battle that takes place inside Cassie to make the projected image of herself take over the real person, for paranoid as it may sound.

I would go further: everything in Cassie breathes that duality between the person and the projected image, the conflict that gives depth and interest to the Norma Jean / Marilyn Monroe myth. There is also in Cassie the sexual object label that Marilyn hung on her, something that has been constantly exploited in her nude scenes. And, of course, that emptiness of her father figure that, added to an unbalanced mother figure, sharpens her need to be loved, to be desired, to be adored. For a specific man and for humanity in general.

Cassie is the Norma Jean of Euphoria. And it is wonderful to have discovered it in a chapter that precisely plays at dancing with so many layers of representation. Because, if you accept this connection between Cassie and Marilyn, the ‘euphoric’ kaleidoscope is multiplied even more: in this final stretch of the second season, we are seeing a play, a fiction about fiction, that transforms characters who connect with other archetypes from the history of cinema and television, and that at the same time are transformed by seeing themselves reflected in that fiction. Sorry for being almost metaphysical, but the fact is that the dialogue of this series with its own imaginary and with that of the viewer gives me goosebumps. Almost as much as that tear of Cassie’s.

As Paquita Salas, a 360 journalist, would say: a video about Kafka does the same to you as an in-depth report on Soy una Pringada.

