Is Cavallini coming? This is how the forward operation in Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023 goes

Cruz Azul could be left without hiring another striker for the Clausura 2023. This is how the operation from La Noria goes.

The possible signing of Luis Suárez ignited the illusion in the cement environment for finally being able to count on a top scorerso even though could not materialize upon arrival of the Uruguayan crackthe fans maintained the hope to see reach a striker with conditions similar to Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023.

And it is that, even, the president of the celestial table, Victor Manuel Velazquez recognized that The Machine was in search of two more reinforcements and one of them corresponded to the forward positionhowever, before the Current panorama in La Noriathe reality is that it could not get anyone else in the attack.

It was the coach himself Raul Gutierrezin an exclusive interview for Vamos Azul, who revealed that a scenario was contemplated in Cruz Azul and in the end a very different one occurredwell, input They hoped to find accommodation for Iván Morales in another team and there was also expectations of the departure of Michael Estrada after his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Nevertheless, Neither of the two situations could be specified. so at the moment La Máquina has four forwards in its squad, Well, in addition to Chilean and Ecuadorianare registered on Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro and the recent Argentine signing, Augusto Lotti; as if that were not enough, all of them foreignalso having occupied the 10 untrained places in Mexico (NFM).

It is so for now the operation to sign one more striker for the Clausura 2023 would be detained in the ferris wheel and it could no longer be resumed, with which Cruz Azul would be left with only the four attackers it has now; in this way is that Lucas Cavallini, who could have been a possibility after becoming a free agentIt would totally ruled out to reach the sky blue team.

