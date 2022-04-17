Is Checo Pérez’s long-awaited multi-year contract with Red Bull close?

We start a new Formula 1 season in a situation similar to that of past years: the Mexican driver Sergio Pérez does not have a contract for next year, as he experienced several times at Racing Point and now with Red Bull. The bet of the man from Jalisco has always been a multi-year contract in a top team that gives him peace of mind and weapons to fight for the championship, and a recent event seems to indicate that this will be the case.

And it is that just days after his podium in Australia (the first of the season), the media reported a very interesting fact and that, in contrast, in the specialized F1 press did not have much repercussion: The WME agency (one of the most successful) announced that the pilot from Guadalajara joins their ranks.

What is WME? This is the company William Morris Endeavor, a talent agency born in 1898 and that in more than 100 years of life has represented artists such as Charles Chaplin, Elvis Presley or The Rolling Stones, actors such as Emma Stone, Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron , in addition to figures such as Adele, Juanes, Bruno Mars or Camila Cabello.

According to the firm itself, what it will do with Checo will be to represent him to build projects with various brands, qualifying him as a “Formula One superstar and the most awarded Mexican driver in F1 history.” Currently in Mexico, Pérez is the protagonist of advertising campaigns for brands such as Telcel, Banorte, Walmart, Unifin or Interprotección, as well as being the image for Mobil or the State of Jalisco, among others. With the representation of WME, Checo is getting ready to take the great leap to become an international figure, now in the field of advertising, just as motorsport stars such as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, or Messi have once been. or Cristiano Ronaldo in soccer. Pérez’s enormous advantage is that for better (or worse for his detractors), he is the only Latin American driver on the grid, a box office magnet for both sides of the Mexico-United States border, that is, for the Mexican Grand Prix, Austin, and now also Las Vegas.

The truth is that this movement would not be understood if it were not for the fact that Checo Pérez had already guaranteed his renewal with Red Bull on a multi-year basis, in an extension of at least two years.

Sergio Pérez’s brightest moment in his entire sports career seems to be coming, and both Checo and Red Bull will seek to maximize it.

@jorgedialogante