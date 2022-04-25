Is China about to deflate the NFT bubble?

Much of today’s digital markets depend on speculation. Changes in the prices of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and what is known as the metaverse are chained to how much hype generated among potential users. At the moment, none of these assets have a “real” value; rather, they are attractive to the extent that their price can increase. All this, preferably, in the short term. As such, these markets are often thought of as being in the midst of bursting bubbles. Although they show constant but volatile increases, it is considered that at any moment they can stop being interesting; consequently, they lose their value from one day to the next.

In this case, NFTs particularly fall. Images that, regardless of whether they can be reproduced without much problem, have a unique validation through blockchains that are sold to a single owner. Broadly speaking, it is a model in which “the path”—or the code—to that image is sold, without necessarily granting copyright over it. These non-fungible tokens range from unique works of art, to reproductions, to drawings of boring monkeys, and even variations of Dr. Simi in his own metaverse. Speculation surrounding NFTs has been huge. As of the end of 2021, Digital Artist Pak’s “The Merge” sold for $91.8 million. Those from the Bored Ape Yacht Club cost $300,000 on average, when their initial value was around $200.

But it’s not all good news for NFTs. Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold for $2.9 million. It was attempted to be resold for 48 million. However, it did not exceed $30,000 in the bid to buy it.

China and banks against NFTs

In the midst of this context of speculation about NFTs, China has entered the fray to try to stop these bubbles in its country. It is not something new for the Chinese government with these types of assets. At the end of 2021, all cryptocurrency transactions in the Asian giant were prohibited. And the NFTs in its territory should be carefully called “digital collectibles”. Platforms like Alibaba sell non-fungible tokens, but at a low cost (around 5 dollars) and with strong locks for resale. For example, when acquiring one, two weeks must pass before it can be transferred to someone else; once transferred, it takes almost a year for it to change owners again. Precisely because there is a fear of the scope of speculation in the market. In fact, something similar happened in connection with the collapse of Evergrande last year.

A few days ago, on April 13, 2022, three Chinese financial associations jointly published a kind of unofficial regulation to deal with NFTs in the future. It is not a regulatory framework of the State, but being pushed by the main Chinese banks and fintech, it can well be interpreted as an official movement of the country. The document requests that to prevent financial risks, these assets become sole property and directly exhorts the general population and institutions not to invest in NFTs. In general, what they propose is a model in which it is difficult to exchange them and almost impossible to speculate with them. Promoting, more or less, that “digital collectibles” are bought just to get them and not try to get a slice of it in the future.

No scalping, the game changes

China’s move seems exaggerated. But on closer inspection you can see that it is not very different from what is already happening today with NFTs in general. Little by little, they have lost their novelty and with it interest in investing in them. Google’s trends on the subject have fallen dramatically in 2022, as opposed to 2021. While at its highest peak (January of this year) the average price of an NFT reached $6,900, as of last March it did not exceed $2,000. In addition, daily sales of these assets have dropped 83%. Beyond the fact that celebrities do not tire of trying to sell them, the reality is that it is not a bet that has been faithfully accepted. In the end, it is still seen as drawings of monkeys that can be easily downloaded from the internet.

(Or buy in a sweatshirt for less than 600 pesos.)

Bored Ape 3719. Image: OpenSea Yoga

If NFTs are to survive the initial hype over them, it will be through much more interesting strategies than simply offering internet memorabilia to increase in price over the years. In Mexico, for example, Tecate Pa’l Norte did something suggestive. Sold NFTs that grant benefits to their owners within the framework of the festival; even with lifetime access to certain features found in your metaverse. In short, it was not just an image to be resold at a higher price, but a host of experiences that could be exchanged in a more tangible way. Something similar can happen with the “unofficial” regulation of China. In other words, forcing NFT transactions to carry more than a ticket to a speculation bubble that, frankly, seems close to bursting.

