Is China’s 4,000-euro electric car safe too? Here is the result of the crash test

L’electric car best sold in China not one Tesla, and not one of the cars of the many super brands born more recently, but the small one Hong Guang Mini EV of Wuling, which we told you about in our recent article.

The car is not only famous for being the best-selling, but also for its very competitive price, or 28,800 yuan, equivalent to about 4,000 euros. Can such a cheap car also be safe? The guys from DCar Racing Team, who subjected it to a frontal crash test, with a 50% difference and at 64 km / h speed, against a car of a more or less similar category, but of another company. Here is the video:

The Hong Guang Mini all in all came out well from the clash, with one isolated deformation at the front, with the chassis only slightly bent in some places, but without preventing the occupants from leaving the car. The driver would have had moderate injuries, while the rear passenger would have been nearly unharmed. After extracting the battery pack the team noted that this component also suffered no major damage, other than minor dents.

The result seems to be due to the structure of the front of the car, conceived for deform progressively so as to better absorb impacts. far worse than the rival car, probably built with much less attention. It can be seen from the images that parts of the front are boundless inside the passenger compartment, leaving little chance for the driver.

just to specify that the impact was made between similar cars. What would happen to the 4,000 euro electric car in the event of a collision with a regular car that can reach 2,000 kg?