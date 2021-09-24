Is Chris Hemsworth back as a voice actor?

From today, episode 7 of What If …? dedicated to Party Thor, an exhilarating one party version of the God of Thunder who organizes a huge intergalactic party on Earth that could lead to the destruction of our planet.

Of course, Thor in the original version is voiced by the same Chris Hemsworth while in the Italian one by Massimiliano Manfredi. As anticipated by lead writer AC Bradley, this episode of What If …? it’s chock full of cameos, and many of the actors in attendance made up many of the lines from scratch. It is about an episode certainly more explosive and ironic than the previous ones, although the results of this party are not the best for our planet.

Chris Hemsworth recently appeared in Loki as confirmed by director Kate Herron and gave his voice to the hilarious character of Throg, the frog with the features of the God of Thunder that we saw in the previous Marvel series that landed on Disney +. Initially this character should have made many more appearances but, due to the limited timing, it was necessary to make some cuts to his scenes.

Meanwhile What If …?, first animated series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have landed on Disney +, it continues its ride in the Multiverse incessantly. Two episodes separate us from the conclusion. What do you expect? Tell us in the comments.