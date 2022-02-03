Is cinecomic at risk because of Brie Larson’s exaggerated demands?

One of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly The Marvelswhich is the sequel to Captain Marvel with Brie Larson protagonist and not only. However, the film is facing some difficulties and after being postponed from November this year to February 2023, things could get even more complicated.

As summarized effectively in our new video for Everyeye Plus, the risk is that Marvel decides to continue on its way doing without the character of Carol Danvers portrayed by Brie Larson, due to the requests made by the Academy Award to the studio considered – according to rumors – decidedly excessive to sustain.

Among the requests there is the assurance of a compensation equal to that of male colleagues in the franchise also of those protagonists of larger franchises and with more years behind them, the creative control over the character of Captain Marvel and therefore a greater turnover in the future. crossover starting from Avengers 5 onwards … becoming the “new Robert Downey Jr. of Marvel Studios”.

In addition, then, Brie Larson would like to ensure more space in the films with Captain Marvel to minorities, and also that the preference for women by Carol Danvers was manifest. How will it end? Filming on The Marvels wrapped in November.

As we have already said, there is little information we have had on the film from its director, Nia DaCosta. We know that we will see Monica Rambeau again, which we got a taste of in WandaVision, and of course Ms. Marvel whose new costume we saw in a photo. The director discussed how difficult it was to balance all three characters that will appear in The Marvels.

“Captain Marvel has a story from the first movie, Kamala will have her own TV series Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, we knew very little about her in WandaVision. We’ve thought a lot about which part of the journey we need to see for each of them.“