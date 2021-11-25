Is cinema exaggerating with makeup?

«Brushes, tweezers, surgical adhesives and a glue used in medicine which costs 600 euros per liter. Everything is medically tested so as not to damage the skin. The most delicate parts on which to apply the molds are the eyes and the nose “said Andrea Lenza a couple of years ago, the” make-up artist, designer and prosthetic sculptor “who was responsible for transforming Pierfrancesco Favino into Bettino Craxi for the movie Hammamet. Speaking of that work that for two months required every day “four hours of make-up, plus one dedicated to costume and retouching”, Lenza added: “we covered Favino’s entire head by adding lobes, lips and a set of dentures”.

Talking about King Richard – the long-awaited film in which Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the inflexible father of tennis players Venus and Serena – director Reinaldo Marcus Green instead said that in some rehearsals before shooting the make-up artists “really managed to make Smith look like Williams in a shocking way », among other things with a series of tricks to modify the nose and cheeks. To the make-up artists and professionals who had dealt with it in various ways, Green said, however: “You guys did a really good job, but that’s not what I want. I looked Will in the eye and said, “You don’t need it.” According to Green, Smith “had to immerse himself in the character and disappear, but that didn’t mean becoming him.”

Among the many possible, the examples of Smith and Favino well represent two different approaches to the same question: when acting, especially when playing a person known to the audience, it is better to resemble the character as much as possible, or it is better to let him are the face and body of the performer as free and natural as possible?

Among cinema fans it is being talked about above all in relation to the film House of Gucci, which will be released in Italy on December 16. In addition to Lady Gaga, Adam Drive, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, in the film – which tells the story that involved Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani in the nineties – there is Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci and is considered a sort of world champion in “becoming unrecognizable” by playing characters with a very different appearance and build.

According to Vulture, the exaggerated metamorphoses of Leto and other actors and actresses are a problem, “one of Hollywood’s strangest habits.” Especially when they involve the addition of fake noses, double chins, dentures or nostril retractors to the face of the performer, and that the faces of actresses and actors are molded and modeled with prostheses, latex or silicone. “These tricks are meant to add authenticity, but in a perverse way they do the opposite,” he wrote Vulture, according to which it is questionable whether by now we have not ended up with “appreciating imitation more than acting”.

Writing for BBC, Nicholas Barber also expressed similar doubts, and wondered, “Does it really need the actors to look so much like the people they play?” He too said he didn’t like the fact that Leto looks so much like Paolo Gucci. “His bewildered clowning, his mournful hum and his seasoned Italian accent suggest a sketch set in a pizzeria of some old Muppet episode,” wrote Barber: “but in his defense it can be said that his acting however, she is no more eccentric than her hair and make-up ».

Although very representative of this phenomenon, Leto is still only one among many. Recently, there was talk of an unrecognizable Jessica Chastain who became Tammy Faye Bakker, a very well-known character in the United States, for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and the transformation with which Nicole Kidman became actress, singer and producer Lucille Ball for Being the Ricardos.

Although probably unknown to most people in Italy, Ball and Bakker are very well known in the United States, largely thanks to their intense television activity. As a result, taking action to make Chastain and Kidman look as much like them as possible was second Vulture “An irresistible idea”, except that it ended up encroaching on the territory of “uncanny valley»: The“ perturbing valley ”, the definition with which in robotics we refer to the concept according to which, once a certain threshold of similarity with humans has been exceeded, anthropomorphic robots create discomfort and disturbance in the observer.

Vulture he argues that instead of helping the suspension of disbelief on which cinema is based – the one according to which for a couple of hours one pretends to take as true a story that obviously is not – an excessive transformation of the actor into the character compromises it. Because we end up being too distracted, even disturbed, by that great identification. Which, in addition to being able to compromise the acting, ruins the viewing experience.

Vulture he also wonders why certain films are so interested in the likelihood of actors and actresses with real characters (sometimes showing them side by side in the credits) without, however, setting the bar high in respecting the truthfulness of the facts narrated . “Maybe,” he ventures Vulture “It is easier to talk about the aesthetic transformation of an actor than to ask certain questions about the illusion of historical accuracy.”

A whole other order of criticism also concerns the fact that certain transformations can only be done from one direction to another, that is, with handsome actors or actresses and tendentially with an excellent physique who are aged, fattened (sometimes with special clothing) and very often ugly.

From this, two types of problems can arise: the first, very simple, is that if Leto plays Paolo Gucci or Favino plays Bettino Craxi, some other actor a little more like Gucci or Craxi will not. The second is that, as a BBC writer and critic Kayleigh Donaldson, there is a risk of a sort of “fetishism” born from watching, and in a certain sense celebrating for promotional purposes of the film, how ugly or fat certain young and beautiful stars can become. Or simply laugh at it, as often happens in the Rai 1 program “Tale e Quali Show”, in which more or less famous people are “transformed” into others much more famous every week, trying to imitate their voice and movements, after they have been made up to resemble them as much as possible.

“But what’s the point,” Donaldson asked, “where certain things stop being useful tools in an actor’s toolbox and become distracting?”

There is obviously no answer. However, there are arguments and evidence to support instead that Favino who becomes Craxi and Toni Servillo who becomes Andreotti first and then Berlusconi are instead excellent acting tests, which do nothing but exploit the skills and professionalism of a whole series of professionals. in order to improve the effectiveness of the interpretations. Speaking to the Corriere della Sera of the work behind the craxization di Favino, Leanza explained, for example, that his team was made up of 13 people (one of whom was in charge of “inserting 250 real hairs into the skull each time with a needle”) and that he used “more than 500 prostheses and 44” faces “By Bettino Craxi”.

The first and simplest argument in defense of the transformation into certain characters is that, if you keep doing it, it is evidently because it continues to please. The second is that acting often presupposes becoming other than oneself, in many different ways.

It can then be said that extreme identification is a problem only if done badly. Both Leto and Kidman, for example, won the Oscar for how and how much they managed to transform: Leto for Dallas Buyers Club and Kidman for The Hours, in which she became Virginia Woolf. It was generally highly regarded how Gary Oldman became Winston Churchill for The darkest hour, the one in which Christian Bale (another great film transformer) was transfigured into Dick Cheney for Vice, or how Meryl Streep became Margaret Thatcher for The Iron Lady and Marion Cotillard turned into Edith Piaf for La Vie en Rose. There are also many cases in which drastic transformations have been awarded the Oscar for best make-up and hairstyle, which has only existed since 1982, and not a few those in which those same transformations led to Oscars for acting.

Sometimes, a non-extreme similarity can instead serve to remind viewers that they are seeing a film, with characters who resemble people of whom they are not, however, an exact copy. It happens for example in Spencer by Pablo Larraín, in which Kristen Stewart plays Diana Spencer while not particularly resembling her. And it happened in The Social Network by David Fincher, in which Jesse Eisenberg barely resembled Mark Zuckerberg.

There is also scope for arguing that the increase in the transformation of actors and actresses into the characters they play is more a natural consequence of something else: first of all, an increasing interest in biographical films. And then an ever greater need for verisimilitude due to the fact that the quality of the screens becomes more and more defined, and the competition from computer-edited images increasingly fierce.

It is no coincidence that the arguments and counter-arguments of this debate are often reminiscent of those relating to the digital rejuvenation of actors. As in that case, it is often difficult to understand where the work of makeup (or technology) ends and where the acting skills begin. There is no agreement on how much being able to act with another body, another face and another age is part of acting skill, and how much a mask, a false nose or a denture hides the acting and reduces the mimicry. facial.

