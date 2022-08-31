Is cinema finally back to normal?

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in three years, the movie industry is slowly coming back to full power by the end of the year. The red carpets of the festivals have been rolled out, the campaigns for the Oscars are being prepared. Great long-awaited premieres such as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Black Panther: Wakanda forever”) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (“Avatar: The path of water”) are about to hit the billboard.

But after the tumult of the pandemic, could the holiday season go back to the way it was before? Many hope so. After two editions in the spring, the Academy Awards have returned to their more traditional date of early March. The Golden Globes, after almost being cancelled, are preparing their return. Some movies, too, are trying to recapture the spirit of yesteryear. At the Toronto Film Festival in September, Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” pulled out of the same theater where its prequel “Knives Out” premiered. ” (“Between knives and secrets” and “Daggers in the back”) sold out almost exactly three years ago.

“It seems like yesterday,” Johnson said with a laugh. “Well, some things happened.”

After a practically erased fall in 2020 and a 2021 season affected by the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19, this (boreal) fall could perhaps, just perhaps, be something more similar to the cultural renaissance that occurs every year end, when they arrive most of the best movies from every lap of the sun.

“We’re all, I think, trying to achieve at least one version of what we knew before,” Johnson said. “As with everything, you just have to get in the water and see how it is. I really hope that at least the illusion of normality is maintained. I think that’s just normal.”

But “Glass Onion”, with Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig in a new mystery, is also a reminder of how much everything has changed. After “Knives Out” was a box office success for Lionsgate, bringing in $311 million worldwide for that studio, Netflix spent $450 million to secure the rights to two sequels. And while exhibitors and the streaming company discussed a possible larger theatrical release for “Glass Onion” — which would be a hit if it did — a more modest theatrical release is planned before the film opens. December 23 on Netflix.

The balance between theatrical release and streaming remains undefined. But after a spark at the summer box office and an evolving prospect for streaming, according to Wall Street, theatrical releases, with their billion-dollar annual ticket sales and cultural branding, they look pretty good. For the first time in years, movie attendance is looking strong and is back. Or at least it seemed that way until August arrived, with an especially slow pace that ended the momentum, mainly due to the lack of new releases.

“If you look at how many movies we had compared to what the results we had, we’re operating at 2019 levels,” said John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners. “We had 70% of the supply of blockbuster movies in the first seven months and we achieved 71% of the results that we had in the same period in 2019. Moviegoers are flocking in pre-pandemic numbers, it’s just that we need new movies.”

This will be less of a problem come the end-of-year season. “Wakanda Forever” (November 11) and “The Way of the Water” (December 16) could compete with the summer hit “Top Gun: Maverick” (which has grossed $1.36 billion worldwide and counting) for the most watched movie of the year. It’s less clear, though, whether the robust pool of PG-rated, Oscar-contending movies can boost movie attendance once again. Last year’s Oscar winner for best picture, Apple TV+’s “CODA” (“CODA: Signs of the Heart”) swept through awards season without earning a dime at the box office.

Among the most anticipated films to be released on the year-end festival circuit are Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” (November 23); “Blonde” (September 23), starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe; Todd Fields’ “TÁR” (October 7), with Cate Blanchett; Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” (December 9); “The Son” (November 11), Florian Zeller’s follow-up to “The Father” (“El padre”); Chinonye Chukwu’s Emmett Till saga “Till” (October 14); Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (October 21); James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” (October 28); and the winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes “The Triangle of Sadness” (“The triangle of sadness”), whose actress Charlbi Dean died this week in New York, for (October 7).

Superhero movies like “Black Adam” (October 21) starring Dwayne Johnson, movies for children like “Lyle Crocodile” (“Lilo Crocodile”) with Javier Bardem (October 7), horror movies like “Halloween Ends” (“Halloween : The Final Night”) for October 14, romantic comedies “Ticket to Paradise” (“Passage to paradise”) with Julia Roberts and George Clooney (October 21), and more aerial adventures such as “Devotion” (“Devotion. A hero story”) for November 23, are also part of the offer, as well as important titles from streaming services such as Amazon’s “My Policeman” (October 21), with Harry Styles. Netflix will offer “Bardo” (in theaters on November 4), by Alejandro González Iñárritu; Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” (in theaters Nov. 25); and Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” (“Pinocchio”) (streaming December 9).

If much of the year-end movie season is about restoring what was lost a few years ago, for some upcoming movies the point is change. “Woman King” due on September 16, directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood and starring Viola Davis, is an epic based on true events about an army of female warriors from West Africa. For Prince-Blythewood, the filmmaker behind “Love & Basketball” and “The Old Guard,” “Woman King” represents “an opportunity to rethink what it means to be female and feminine.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen a movie like this before. So much of our history has been hidden, or ignored, or erased,” Blythewood said.

The filmmaker mentioned films like “Braveheart” (“Brave Heart”), “Gladiator” (“Gladiator”) or “Last of the Mohicans” (“The last of the Mohicans”) as an example of the classic masculine narrative in heroic films.

“This was our opportunity to tell our story in this genre,” he said.

“Bros” (“Bros: More Than Friends”) for September 30, too, is something different. The film, starring and co-written by “Billy on the Street” comedian Billy Eichner, is the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio (Universal). Its entire main cast is member of the LGBTQ community. Comedies haven’t been doing so well in theaters in recent years, but “Bros,” produced by Judd Apatow, hopes a new perspective will give the genre a boost.

“It’s a historical film in many ways,” Eichner said. “That’s not something we thought about when we first developed it. Nobody sits down and says ‘let’s write a historical film’. We said ‘let’s make a hilarious movie’. It will make people laugh, but it’s totally different from what most people have seen.”

“Bros” and “Woman King” are productions that seek to change the landscape in Hollywood. That, too, is part of the nature of Ella She Said, due Nov. 18, a dramatization of New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s investigation into former film producer Harvey Weinstein. Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” (December 2) likewise chronicles the real-life struggles of women. It is based on events from 2009, when Mennonite women from Bolivia came together after being drugged and raped by men in their neighborhood.

Olivia Wilde’s much-talked-about film “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a 1950s married couple living out a male fantasy/nightmare in suburbia, touches on some of the same themes through a sci-fi lens.

“I want to do something that’s really entertaining and fun and interesting, but it’s actually my way of sparking conversations about real issues like body autonomy,” Wilde said. “I don’t know if it would be as opportune as it is now. Never in my worst nightmares did I think that Roe (the ruling that legalized abortion in the United States) would have been overturned just before the release of this film.

Other production schedules seem to exist almost apart from our earthly reality. James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of the Water” will debut 13 years after 2009’s “Avatar” (which remains the highest-grossing film in history), this second installment was originally going to be released in 2014. Since then so many dates have come and gone that the sequels, four films, are scheduled to be released in the next five years, seemed at times a Godot that was not going to arrive.

Speaking from New Zealand, where “The Way of the Water” is being mixed and scored, producer Jon Landau promised the wait is over.

“It’s finally about to happen,” Landau said. “Those delays, as they call them, were really for us to create the basis for a movie series. It wasn’t to say: ‘let’s do the script right’. It was to say: ‘let’s do the four scripts well’”

Measuring change in the movie industry is even more difficult when it comes to the time between “Avatar” movies. When the first “Avatar” was in theaters, 3D was heralded (once again) as the future. Barack Obama was in the first year of his administration. Netflix rented DVDs by mail.

“A lot has changed, but a lot hasn’t changed,” Landau said. “One of the things that hasn’t changed is: Why are people looking for entertainment now? Just like they did when the first ‘Avatar’ movie was released, they do it to escape, to escape from the world we live in.”

Associated Press writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

