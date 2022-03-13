Is Cintia more difficult to defeat than the boss of Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We get interesting information related to one of Nintendo’s most outstanding franchises. We are actually talking about Pokemon.

So much Cynthia What volume, one of the most prominent characters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, are two of the strongest trainers to date. Taking into account their different Pokémon teams and their movements, we can analyze which battle of the two is the more complicated.

How does Cintia perform in combat?

His Pokémon team consists of the following Pokémon:

Garchomp

Lucario

Milotic

Spiritomb

roserade

Gastrodon

Cintia’s team can attract attention due to its balance between attack, defense, special attack and special defense, featuring various Pokémon with different battle roles. One of his most powerful attackers is Garchompwhich has a level 88 in the franchise titles, the highest to date, only equaled by Red’s Pikachu.

We have also been able to observe various strategies in their fights such as equipping a Flamesphere to his Milotic, which causes a 50% defense increase when suffering status issues from his ability. Also has other objects on your team, such as special glasses with Lucario or expert Cinta with Roserade.

How hard is it to defeat Volus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

On the other hand, the Volus team isn’t very developed over the course of the title, but upon reaching the final battle against him becomes one of the most complicated by far. Your Pokémon team during this battle consists of the following members:

Togekiss

Spiritomb

Lucario

roserade

Garchomp

Hisui’s Arcanine

In addition, after managing to defeat all the members of his team and his huge variety of attack types, Volus summons Giratinawhich makes this battle one of the most difficult by having to defeat him without having the possibility of recovering the health of our team.

Which of the two battles is the more complicated?

Considering that Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Diamond and Pearl have different combat mechanics, we can say that the battle against Cintia is much more complicated than that of Volus on a mechanical levelas many more factors such as skills or objects are present.

But not for that reason the battle of Volus is a simple challenge and surely Giratina’s surprise factor can complicate the fight for a large number of players.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Via.