Is Cody Rhodes in talks with WWE after Tony Khan bids farewell?

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, before discovering that the Rhodes spouses were leaving AEW a few hours ago, Dave Meltzer reported that Cody had not renewed his contract with the company and that there was a possibility to see him in WWE: “He hasn’t signed with AEW yet, and originally when he didn’t, it just seemed like one of those things, but now we’re here – it’s mid-February, the contract was at the end of December, or maybe January 1.”

But yeah, there’s a lot of chatter about Cody Rhodes, and it’s probably for the best … before, I’d say there was the slightest chance he wouldn’t sign (with AEW), but I wouldn’t say it now. I think there are a lot of people who think that what’s going to happen next is in the air. So he’s a great free agent right now.

There are other shows in theory. It will make money anyway. It’s the same thing I said to other guys. It’s like, really, you don’t have bad decisions. You have two choices of good decisions, and in his case, this is the situation.

[…] but at the same time he didn’t sign and in WWE, they thought there was a good chance or a chance of any kind. It’s something that has certainly been discussed in some quarters today about the potential of the thing that could happen. “

Other “confirmations” arrive

After the sensational announcement of All Elite Wrestling and the releases of Cody and Brandi Rhodes, other journalists in the world of wrestling wanted to confirm the words spoken by Dave Meltzer.

Starting with Andrew Zarian who wrote: “I can confirm that the Cody Rhodes team is in contact with WWE officers.” Or again, the journalist Ariel Helwani: […] They told me that Rhodes and WWE are talking about his return to the organization in the near future. “

We just have to wait for more information on the future of Cody and his wife Brandi.

I can confirm that Cody’s camp has been in contact with WWE officials. – Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) February 15, 2022