Is coffee bad for health? What the Experts Are Saying – NBC New York (47)

As summertime iced coffee turns into a seasonal latte, it can be easy to reach for an extra cup of coffee throughout the day for an energy boost, pep-up your spirits, or a sweet afternoon snack.

In addition to a temporary boost, research shows that coffee’s long-term health effects include a reduced risk of cancer, heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and even death. But there are some caveats, too: Studies have also found that high coffee consumption is associated with an increased risk of dementia and stroke, as well as an increased risk of death from heart disease among coffee drinkers with high blood pressure.

So where’s the line between taking advantage of a cup of juice in the morning and drinking more water than you need to?

NBC News reviewed the research and spoke to four doctors and nutritionists who generally agreed that although coffee is safe and healthy, its negative side effects may be felt more by people with pre-existing health problems.

And although there is “strong and consistent” evidence that moderate coffee consumption is not harmful, that doesn’t mean you should consume coffee for the health benefits, says Nutrition on Demand, a dietitian from the American Society for Nutrition Fellow Tricia Sota said.

“I would never recommend that people who don’t drink caffeinated beverages for any reason start adding caffeinated beverages to their day,” Sota said.

How much coffee is bad for health?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends limiting daily caffeine intake to 400 milligrams, which is the equivalent of about four to five eight-ounce cups of coffee. According to the FDA, most people are unlikely to experience serious side effects from caffeine — including irregular heartbeat, vomiting, seizures, diarrhea and even death — unless they consume 1,200 milligrams per day. Do not consume milligrams or about 12 cups.

But consuming even 400 milligrams of caffeine per day can cause undesirable side effects, including jitteriness, anxiety, and trouble sleeping, explains Psota.

While some people can easily consume four to five cups a day, others may have a lower tolerance to caffeine and be more susceptible to side effects. Pasota claims that his own body cannot tolerate more than one or two cups of coffee a day.

“I notice that on days when I haven’t slept well the previous night and have gotten over that, I feel jittery and uneasy,” she explains. “In my case, I’m below the FDA’s recommendation.”

For women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, Psota recommends consuming no more than 200 milligrams, or about two cups, of coffee a day, as caffeine can pass through breast milk to the baby. Research has shown that consuming caffeine during pregnancy can lower the birth weight of newborns, although a 2021 study found that pregnant women who consumed moderate amounts of caffeine were less likely to develop gestational diabetes. The risk of stroke was lower than that of those who did not consume caffeine.

Nikki Cota, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, said that a daily cup of coffee could be risky for people with heart disease or diabetes if added with sugar or cream. Kota said she’s seen caffeinated beverages made in cafeterias that contain up to 50 grams of sugar, which is the amount of added sugar recommended by the FDA for an entire day for people eating 2,000 calories a day.

Kota said, although she drinks two 12-ounce coffees a day, she usually makes them herself to control added sugar.

“Be careful with that Pumpkin Spice Latte with the sugar and calories,” she said.

When should you stop drinking coffee?

Some people may experience more negative side effects of coffee as they age, because the body’s ability to tolerate certain chemicals and foods decreases over time, said Jessica Sylvester, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a dietitian for the Florida Nutrition Group. develops together.

“Within those recommendations for milligrams or cups of coffee, if you start to feel overly fatigued and the caffeine isn’t helping you, you need to stop,” Sylvester said. “If your heart starts beating incredibly fast, you have to stop. It’s different for everyone.”

Sylvester said he got into the habit of starting his mornings with a double shot of espresso with almond milk, but over time he was less likely to finish the drink and began drinking it more often in the afternoon. Gives

He says, “Earlier, I could drink more, and now I can’t.” “My head hurts and I don’t feel well.”

Coffee may also pose a risk to very young children, especially teenagers. Dr. David Buchholz, a pediatrician at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, said that no amount of caffeine is healthy for teens. But in recent years, he said, brands have increasingly marketed caffeinated energy drinks to children.

In the context of coffee, Buchholz said he’s seen patients develop the habit as early as adolescence, when they have more control over their diets and are handling heavier workloads and schedules. Buchholz said he wouldn’t recommend more than 100 milligrams a day, or about an 8-ounce cup of coffee, for teens.

“If a teenager is having a cup of coffee and they’re not okay with it, their family is not okay with it, they’re not having any side effects, there’s probably no harm,” he said. “But everyone’s sensitivity is different, so if that person complains they can’t sleep at night, the first thing I would do is avoid caffeine.”

