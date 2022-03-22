Is cold food preferable to hot food on a diet? Word to the experts

Is it true that in a diet, perhaps to lose weight, it is better to eat cold food than hot food? Let’s see what the professionals say.

We all know perfectly well that nutrition plays a decisive role in our health. What is introduced from the outside influences the organism for good and for bad. Therefore, it is preferable to influence it for good. For this one diet healthy and balanced requires a lot of seasonal fruit and vegetables, the right amount of carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

There are a lot of indications of weight loss diets on the web and in newspapers. The fact remains, however, that it is important to always contact a nutritionist before doing something. The diet must be fully customized to avoid health problems. Having said that, things that you may have heard many times, have you ever wondered if a weight loss diet is better cold food or hot food?

How can cold affect the body? Let’s see what the experts have said on this topic which always creates curiosity and which can be very interesting.

Is cold food better for the diet? Yes but no!

The question many people ask themselves is this: Would anyone on a particular diet have more benefits from cold food? We feel the effects of eating hot food or cold food. However, what happens immediately? The body works to rebalance the body temperature. This is why a hot tea briefly warms us, a cold drink only cools us down.

When the organism begins to work to maintain a constant temperature in our body there is a higher consumption of calories. Here then the question takes on a meaning. Eating cold food makes our bodies work harder. Even when we are in a cold environment, our body burns more calories than normal to warm up.

That said, however, there comes some bad news. The consumption of calories in these cases, if we are in the cold or if we eat cold things, is very minimal. So, it’s practically not a large amount of calories burned that you can say that you lose weight faster.