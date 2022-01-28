is controversial due to a reused animation

There are still several weeks to launch, but Horizon Forbidden West it has already drawn all the spotlight to itself. In the last few days it has arrived in the hands of overseas journalists, has received a new trailer of the story in Italian and has officially entered the Gold phase.

The festive atmosphere was however partially dampened by a heated controversy that is still igniting Twitter. It was triggered by a user known as @JAAY_ROCK_, who pulled a short clip from an IGN USA comparison video to get noticed a reused animation: as you can also see at the bottom of this news, in Horizon Forbidden West Aloy abseils with a rope performing with the exact, identical movement he performed in Zero Dawn, his direct predecessor dated 2017. To accompany the clip there is the provocative message “copy and paste”, which has triggered the most disparate reactions.

The user clearly succeeded in his intent, that is to generate a nice pre-launch flame. There are several people who have queued accusing Guerrilla Games of laziness and superficiality, on the other hand there are also many others (the vast majority) who have preferred to defend the work of the PlayStation developers, noting that it is more than normal to reuse certain animations and assets when developing a direct following, even in the Triple A environment. Changing them would lengthen development times and risk altering the “look & feel “ to whom the players of the previous chapter are used to.

In defense of the Guerrilla Games guys, several developers have also arrived, including Jess Krause, Narrative Designer And Writer by Crystal Dynamics, who pointed out that it would make no sense to create a sequel to a game if it were mandatory to recreate animations, character models, settings and assets every time. Alex Zemke, Senior Animator of Insomniac Games, instead described the provocative tweet as a “Quick and easy way to announce that you know nothing – I mean absolutely nothing – about game development”.

Horizon Forbidden West, remember, will be launched on February 18 on PlayStation 4 and PS5.