Is Counter-Strike easier than VALORANT? Both Sides of the Shroud Argument Explained

As someone with a lot of experience in both CS:GO and VALORANT, I’ve always found it difficult to argue that either game is considerably more difficult than the other. But for one of the biggest FPS streamers, and someone with many more hours played in both, there’s no debate.

During a recent stream of CS2Former professional player and popular streamer Shroud said without a doubt that Counterattack “It’s much easier than VALORANT…100 percent,” and added fuel to the fire by saying that one of the largest C.S. players were never able to hack it in VALORANT. “I’m telling you… it’s just going to be VALORANT (and) cannot compete.”

When I first saw this clip, I assumed he was just trolling or just saying things that people would react to (and if he did, it worked). But this is not a new interpretation of the shroud; He has said in the past that the additional depth in VALORANT through agents and roles does VALORANT more difficult.

Well, we know what else Counterattack the players would say in response to his statement, and we know what most VALORANT the players would probably say. So, as someone who’s been around for a long time (by the way, this is the only way we’re alike), let me sit on the fence and present both sides of the argument.

Because VALORANT It is harder than Counterattack

There is more to learn about with all of these agents. Image via Riot Games

There is a simplicity in Counterattack that does not exist in VALORANT. When it comes to using the utility, there aren’t dozens of skills spread across multiple agents; everyone has access to a grenade, a smoke gun, a stun grenade (or two), a Molotov, and a decoy grenade.

Because agent abilities have a greater potential to affect the outcome of rounds, it may be more difficult for players to overcome them. At higher ranks, skill use is more intelligent, and well-crafted executions and retakes using certain skills can be nearly impossible to stop. For new and lower ranked players, it is also a challenge.

If shroud is speaking sincerely, then the complexity and focus on strategy in VALORANT is what makes it “more difficult” than Counterattack. There is more to learn and more to master.

Because Counterattack It is harder than VALORANT

The smaller hitboxes make using weapons like the MP9 at range extremely difficult. Image via Valve

That same simplicity of Counterattack That makes the game easier to understand and also makes it harder to master. So many things that skills can take care of VALORANT such as smoking at angles, blocking choke points, clearing hideouts, and detecting enemy players cannot be done in Counterattack So easily. For smokers, in particular, pinpoint precision, memorization, and repetition are required to achieve specific alignments; you can’t just point and click on a place on the map.

Counterattack It also requires players to be better mechanically., No doubt. Movement is faster and hitboxes are smaller, meaning you’ll have to react and aim better.

