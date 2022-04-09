Is Credence a Dumbledore and who are his parents?

MADRID, 9 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

It’s already in theaters ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’the long-awaited third installment of the prequel saga of ‘Harry Potter’. And one of the open questions that this film must answer is the origin of Credence Barebonethe young and powerful magician played by Ezra Miller.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

‘Dumbledore’s Secrets’ further explains the history of feud between Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). Fans of ‘Harry Potter’ know that their rivalry began after the tragic death of Ariana DumbledoreAlbus’s little sister, after a three-way duel at the Dumbledore residence in Godric’s Hollow.

This sad event was reported by JK Rowling in the seventh and last book of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’, but until now it had not been explored in depth on the big screen. This third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ explores that tragedy from a much more recent perspective and directly with those who lived through it. Hence the tape shows how Albus and Grindelwald parted ways, as well as Aberforth’s irruptionthe middle son of the Dumbledore family, played by Ciarán Hinds in the original saga and who in this spin-off embodies Richard Coyle.

Aberforth turns out to be a key player in this installment, as it can be seen that -despite his initial reluctance to meddle in anything to do with wizards after what happened– his loyalty to Albus ends up prevailing. A loyalty that was already present in the past, despite the great differences between the two, since Aberforth always mistrusted Grindelwald and feared that he would lead his brother to the dark side. It is he who helps Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmaye) and his allies reach Hogwarts through the inn he runs, called Pig head.

And this is where it reveals the great secret of aberforth dumbledore’s pastsince it turns out that Credence is the lost son of Albus’s brother.implying that Ezra Miller’s character is the nephew of Jude Law’s.

In a passage from ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’, Credence comes face to face with the wizard played by Law and demands answers about his lineage.. Albus confirms that he is a Dumbledore, but not in the way Grindelwald would have him believe, and explains how they are all connected to Scamander. Aurelius, Credence’s real name, is Aberforth’s illegitimate son by a woman he fell madly in love with, but who died in childbirth.

Consumed with sadness after the deaths of his sister and his beloved, Aberforth finds himself unable to raise her offspring, who is sent to the United States and given up for adoption, something that only Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) knew. Hence Credence will ignore his magical powers and be unable to control them..

MESSAGES IN THE MIRROR

Despite the trauma of losing his sister and his great love, Aberforth wants to be reunited with his son. Albus urges him to do so and he begins to secretly communicate with Credence through the writings on a mirror in the inn.. Finally, the bond between father and son resurfaces, which raises questions of loyalty in Aurelius, long aligned in the ranks of the dark army of Grindelwald.

Finally, Aurelius betrays Grindelwald. and decides to reveal his deceptions before the World Wizarding Elections. Although severely wounded in battle, a battered Credence manages to reunite with his father, under the watchful eye of his uncle Albus. A happy ending within all the tragedy that the Dumbledore clan suffered.

The two remaining installments of the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga have to answer what was the fate of Aurelius, especially since he does not appear or is named in the original ‘Harry Potter’ saga. That indicates that something had to happen after the reconciliation with the Dumbledore that, for sure, the movies of the saga scripted by Rowling explore in the future.