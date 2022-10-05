Is Cristiano Ronaldo happy? Ten Hag assures him
Cristiano Ronaldo did not enter during the heavy defeat suffered by Manchester United against Manchester City (6-3). However, Erik Ten Hag assures that the Portuguese star is happy at the Red Devils.
Asked at the Europa League pre-match press conference, Erik Ten Hag assures us that Cristiano Ronaldo does not show signs of annoyance with his situation as a substitute: “He is not happy not to play on Sunday, but that was not the question, the question was about his mood when he is there and he is happy” ensures the Dutch manager reports BBC Football.
Cristiano Ronaldo stays pro
Cristiano Ronaldo who still wants to leave during the next Premier League transfer window continues to train normally: “Of course he wants to play, he’s unhappy when he’s not playing. But I’ve said it before and I have to say it again, he’s training well, he’s in a good mood, he’s motivated and he’s giving his best, that’s what we expect. » he added.
Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Chelsea: Marina Granovskaia threatened by an agent?
Marina Granovskaia, would have been the victim of an extortion attempt by a players’ agent. With e-mail threats in support. “I promise you I will make you pay for the way you have been with me… If Chelsea don’t pay it, the debt will be yours to pay. This is in essence the […]
Is Ngolo Kanté playing the bluff with Chelsea?
Ngolo Kanté, whose contract with Chelsea expires next June, could leave the Blues during the next Premier League transfer window if nothing changes. Ngolo Kanté and Chelsea are still discussing a potential contract extension. But the negotiations come up against the duration of this one. The leaders of the Blues have reportedly offered two […]
Manchester United wanted to sell shares to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, through a sovereign wealth fund, owns Newcastle. But Manchester United tried their luck before that. Newcastle club chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has revealed that before buying the Magpies, the Saudi investment fund PIF was offered to take over a 30% stake in another Premier club League. In […]
Olivier Giroud enjoyed playing for Chelsea
Olivier Giroud will meet Chelsea and Stamford Bridge this Wednesday for a Champions League match. The French international was marked by his time with the Blues. When you ask Olivier Giroud what stood out to him the most during his time spent at Chelsea, Arsenal and London more generally, the French striker now […]