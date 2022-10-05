Is Cristiano Ronaldo happy? Ten Hag assures him

Cristiano Ronaldo did not enter during the heavy defeat suffered by Manchester United against Manchester City (6-3). However, Erik Ten Hag assures that the Portuguese star is happy at the Red Devils.

Asked at the Europa League pre-match press conference, Erik Ten Hag assures us that Cristiano Ronaldo does not show signs of annoyance with his situation as a substitute: “He is not happy not to play on Sunday, but that was not the question, the question was about his mood when he is there and he is happy” ensures the Dutch manager reports BBC Football.

Cristiano Ronaldo stays pro

Cristiano Ronaldo who still wants to leave during the next Premier League transfer window continues to train normally: “Of course he wants to play, he’s unhappy when he’s not playing. But I’ve said it before and I have to say it again, he’s training well, he’s in a good mood, he’s motivated and he’s giving his best, that’s what we expect. » he added.

Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements

Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news: