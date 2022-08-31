Is Cristiano Ronaldo staying? Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responds

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated on Wednesday that he is counting on Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

“It is clear, of course, that we need quality players,” said Ten Haag when asked about his unstable Portuguese star the day before the summer transfer window closed.

ASIAN CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“You need more and cover all games to maintain consistency, that’s what we’re looking for,” he told a press conference.

“Now we go to three games a week. We will spend from September to January minimum with this team.

Ronaldo has been pushing for a transfer since the end of last season when United failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The 37-year-old Portuguese striker is the competition’s all-time top scorer, 15 ahead of Lionel Messi, but the Argentine is more than two years younger and will play in the Champions League this season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo has found it impossible to attract offers from Europe’s top clubs, with the latest reports linking him to his former side Sporting Lisbon, as well as Napoli and Marseille.

Ronaldo has started just one of United’s four league games this season, the humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Although United said on their website on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to buy Brazilian striker Antony from Ajax, Ten Haag was coy about the player.

“First of all, I have to sign it! There’s an agreement between the clubs but the paperwork isn’t done so I can’t go too far in that,” he said.

United would pay Ajax a fixed fee of £80.6m (€93.9m), with an additional £4.2m added for the 22-year-old, who is yet to move on. medical visit.

Ten Haag has also confirmed he expects Martin Dubravka to join Newcastle. The guard would have passed his medical examination.

Ten Haag says full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka won’t leave.

Even though Antony signs and Ronaldo stays, Ten Haag still wanted more strikers.

“In the attacking department, we needed to strengthen the squad. Offensive players tire faster. They need to run more with high intensity. he said.

“We need numbers there. We don’t just need quantity but quality.

He suggested United were done with their transfer business unless something unexpected happened.

“For this window, that will be the end,” he said. “You always have to be vigilant at a top club. But we will spend from September to January minimum with this team.

United started the season with two defeats, at home to Brighton and at Brentford, but picked up one-goal wins against Liverpool and at Southampton to move up into mid-table.

United travel to Leicester on Wednesday night and host current league leaders Arsenal on Sunday when Antony may be available.

Read all Latest sports news and recent news here