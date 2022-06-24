Is Cuban Ana de Armas a millionaire?





Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas is one of the most popular faces in Hollywood today. That leads many followers to wonder if the young woman from Havana is already a millionaire. We tell you.

Armas was born in Havana on April 30, 1988. He grew up with his older brother, Javier, and described his childhood as happy, though lacking in many things in Cuba, during the difficult “Special Period.”

At just 14 years old, Ana shot several films on the island, although she made herself known definitively with “Una rosa de Francia”, alongside Jorge Perugorría, in 2006. After that success, she moved to Spain, thanks to her nationality. of one of his grandparents.

A year later, the Cuban starred in the famous television series “El Internado” from 2007 to 2010 and achieved enormous popularity in the European country. After this fame she made the leap to Hollywood, with a lot of determination. Currently, she is one of the most sought-after actresses in the “mecca of world cinema.”

Ana de Armas moved to Los Angeles in 2014 after her breakup with Marc Clotet, a relationship that lasted two years. She was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2018 for Blade Runner 2049. In the cinema she has appeared in many films, including ‘Sex, Party and Lies’, ‘Dead End’, ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Exposed ‘, ‘Hands of Stone’, ‘War Dogs’ and ‘Knives Out’.

Ana de Armas in Hollywood

The Cuban declared that going to the United States meant starting her acting career, practically from scratch, since she did not know much English and Hollywood directors did not know her. She spent four months in full-time English courses once she arrived in that country.

His first role in a Hollywood film was opposite Keanu Reeves in “Knock Knock” in 2015. Reeves then offered him a role in the thriller “Exposed”, which he produced in 2016. That same year he also appeared in “War Dogs” and “Hands of Stone”. And that was just the beginning.

With all that success, so has the money, of course. Not only for contracts with producers in the United States, but also for advertising jewelry brands and magazine covers.

How much is your fortune? According to figures from Celebrity Net Worth, Cuban Ana de Armas has a net worth of six million dollars.

