Is Dakota Johnson also in Lima? Images would show her with Chris Martin for her concerts with Coldplay | celebrity | rmmn | PEOPLE

Coldplay is already in Peru a few hours after starting the first of its two shows at the National Stadium in Lima. Along with the group, the actress dakota johnson He would also have arrived in the Peruvian capital accompanying his partner, the leader and vocalist Chris Martin.

The protagonist of the “50 Shades of Gray” trilogy would have been captured when she got off the plane that landed Monday night at the Jorge Chávez International Airport. Although Chris Martin stole the attention by kneeling when stepping on Peruvian soil, the woman next to her did not go unnoticed.

It should be noted that during the last concerts of the “Music of the Spheres World Tour”, the actress who gave life to ‘Anastasia Steele’ has been seen accompanying Chris Martin, even during his last show in Brazil a couple of days ago.

Dakota and her boyfriend Chris Martin were seen arriving in Peru tonight.

Everything indicates that she will accompany Chris in the Coldplay shows that will take place at the National Stadium in Lima!🥹❤️ #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/xKI22vXXet – Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakoholicsArg) September 13, 2022

As is known, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson met thanks to three mutual friends and rumors of an approach began in 2017. As revealed by People, one of the couple’s first dates was at a Japanese food restaurant in Los Angeles, United States.

Since then, both have been inseparable and although they have preferred to keep their relationship secret, they have had no problem being seen together. In July 2021, both were caught walking in Mallorca, Spain and have even spent time in the house that the Coldplay singer has in Malibu.

ABOUT THE COLDPLAY SHOW

The group led by Chris Martin will perform live at the National Stadium in Lima this Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14 and, despite the increase in capacity and the release of tickets, the sold out is a fact on both dates.

After almost six years, Coldplay returns to our country as part of their “Music of the Spheres” tour that also travels to other Latin American countries. The show will have as opening acts Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, known for singles like “Señorita” and “Havana”; as well as the Peruvian artist Andrea Martínez.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Fans camp out for Coldplay concert in Lima

Camp for Coldplay concert