Is Daniel Craig the best James Bond ever?

Since 2006 with the cool, solid film Casino Royale, the English actor Daniel Craig appeared as James Bond, the iconic agent 007 carved from the pen of Ian Fleming. The last film of the saga, released in Italian cinemas on 30 September 2021, is No Time to Die: triumphal end of Daniel Craig as the beloved character, which here completes a perfect story arc. Many before him had held the role of the legendary, stylish and glamorous MI6 agent, sparking rankings and comparisons. Everyone has their favorite Bond: from the staid and ironic performance of Roger Moore, passing through the classic and timeless one of Sean Connery to end with the penultimate one, the one that left most of the audience with a little bitterness in the mouth, namely that by Pierce Brosnan. When theDaniel Craig casting announcement happened, in 2005, the unanimous reaction was: what does this cold and at the same time rude handsome man have to do with the impeccable James Bond?

Little did the unsuspecting public know that he would enjoy fifteen years from now on of the best James Bond ever brought to the screen. And that Daniel Craig’s casting would prove to be the franchise’s salvation, its total reinvention.

Daniel Craig was born to play James Bond

Among the special contents of the DVD of No Time to Die a 45-minute interview that retrospectively traces Daniel Craig’s career as James Bond, from Casino Royale to No Time to Die, here the actor explains his relationship with 007. Theinterview is one of the special features not to be missed of the recent release (December 15, 2021) in the home video of No Time to Die. Becoming 007 for Craig was a spiritual experience, a transformation not so much physical as it was mental and emotional.

The James Bond by Daniel Craig, starting from his first bars, he shows a side unknown to his predecessors. Its hardness, the physical grandeur that collides like a granite boulder against its enemies, immediately make it a concentrate of emotions. The hardness of this Bond, in fact, is not the cold and sly one of Pierce Brosnan or the indifferent and mocking one of Sean Connery; the Craig’s Bond is wounded, frail, entangled in his past and in the senseless death of the parents. James’s battles are always personal and it is precisely the James dimension and not just Agent Bond that fills the eyes of the beholder. The three-dimensionality mentioned in Casino Royale and in Quantum of Solace explodes in the third and fifth episodes of the saga, that is Skyfall And No Time to Die. When the story channels perspective on James’ personal story, his deep relationship with MI6 boss M (Judi Dench), or his love affair with psychiatrist Madeleine (Lea Seydoux), the granite expressiveness of Craig is tinged with human, real shades.

The strength of Daniel Craig’s James Bond: weakness

Bond’s deep humanity is visible from the very first fight in black and white, the sequence that introduces him to Casino Royale. We can immediately see the impetus, the passion, the violence: James Bond is an emotional, rebellious agent, driven by his impulses. The explanation for this revolution is given by Daniel Craig himself, in an interview with AP: “When the producers contacted me to say I had the role of Bond, I almost believed it was a mistake. I was flattered, but I immediately told myself ‘They must have the wrong person‘. I knew I wasn’t the ideal, conventional choice for the role, and what really saved me was the not knowing anything about the character before starting to play him“. Craig’s statements suggest a great personal fragility, due to his uncertainty about the gigantic role he was called to play, together with a certain unawareness.

The fallibility, humanity and versatility of Craig’s Bond is probably enshrined in the star’s insecure, yet experimental, approach to his work material. Craig, as a great artist, brought his fragility to the screen together with the man James, who can never be separated from Agent 007. Bond’s humanity unfolds with further ease and nuance in No Time to Die, a film that masterfully completes the story of a human being as well as that of a shrewd spy. Daniel Craig shows the loving Bond, capable of dedicating all of himself to a woman, to building a family, already in his story with Vesper (Eva Green). The healing, the acceptance of the responsibility of creation, the acquisition of the ability to give life to another by making peace with one’s own reaches the peak in the relationship with Madeleine. Bond comes to the end of his life as a resolved human being, in No Time to Die, forgiving himself for his mistakes: finally, he is free to love, to surrender. James dies of love, the thing he had wanted and shunned for the duration of his existence.

No Time To Die, The 25th chapter of the James Bond saga, is available from 15

December 2021 on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD and Collector’s Edition.

Among the special contents (present in DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K Ultra HD formats) Anatomy of a scene: Matera, which retraces all the secrets behind the iconic pre-credit scene shot in the Bel Paese; Let’s be real: the action in No Time to Die, a featurette that shows us the beauty of an all Bondian tradition that escapes from CGI and still chooses to always shoot its own stunts live. Among the contents provided in the home video version, there is also a focus on exotic locations, now a symbol of the saga (entitled A global journey) and even an in-depth study on the scenography of Mark Tildesley and the costumes of Suttirat Anne Larlarb, in Building the world of Bond the troupe discusses inspirations, styles and challenges.

The aforementioned 45-minute retrospective entitled Being James Bond is present exclusively in the 4k UHD version.