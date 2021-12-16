Is Dark Souls Too Hard? Miyazaki admits it: “I’m a masochist”

There is no doubt that that of the soulslike is one of the most popular genres of recent times, and among the pioneers of this videogame movement there is certainly Dark Souls.

The title that made From Software famous to a huge audience of players he taught us a new concept of challenge in video games.

A challenge that is back in Demon’s Souls for PlayStation 5, as a lot of players have not managed to overcome even the first boss of the game.

And in close connection with the comment of Hidetaka Miyazaki on the fact that Dark Souls has been elected as the best game ever, the game designer is back to talk about his creature.

Dark Souls it’s too hard? A question that is regularly asked in the gamer community, and towards which a couple of positions usually line up.

The first is that yes, soulslike in general are too difficult and therefore questionable video games, and the other is that simply today’s gamers have softened.

The Gamer shows an excerpt of an interview with Miyazaki in which this same topic is addressed, e the designer’s reaction is singular to say the least.

When asked about the subject, the director of From Software admitted that obviously games like Dark Souls they are meant to be so challenging. It is clearly a precise design choice, and the desire to return a game experience different from the ordinary.

But because are soulslike so hard? And why, the interviewer asks, are players so likely to “die with a smile”? We can only bring you the 1: 1 answer, translated by us, by Miyazaki:

«Sometimes the foreign media ask me this question, and I have always answered with a ‘no’. I was asked “Why are you so sadistic?”. Can’t say for the other staff, but I’m actually a masochist. “

It is the very nature of Miyazaki, therefore, to have made Dark Souls and his brothers as they are. Subsequently, the director adds:

“I’m a huge masochist, so when I play games like these… this one it’s the way I want to be treated. It’s just that sometimes other people don’t get it: it’s for my pleasure.“

In short, it’s really true that we can’t make difficult games become easy, and now we understand why the soulslike are so frustrating sometimes.

And although the difficulty of video games is not the only measure of quality, it is also true that products created with this type of vision in mind they are unique in the world.