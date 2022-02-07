Is Delia already out of the house? Jessica makes a sensational discovery

After the break due to Sanremo festival, this evening February 7, the Big Brother Vip on Canale5, and it will really be a fiery episode. The VIPs will probably be the protagonists of the live broadcast that will be broadcast tonight of the reality show most loved by Italians, who have created some interesting dynamics this week, with Delia Duran at the top of the list. Alex Belli in an interview with very true, pursued by Silvia Toffanin, he once again reaffirmed his love for Soleil. It is possible that Alfonso Signorini show clips of this love to the ex-actor’s wife CentoVetrine in which all the “artistic chemistry” between him and Soleil is contained, perhaps with the piece of Sanremo by Ditonellapiaga and Rettore as background. But this time the game could be the other way around, and it could be Alex who is furious.

The latest advances on the GF VIP they speak of a dangerous rapprochement between Delia and Barù. Thanks to a rock’n’roll-style masquerade evening and a few glasses too many, the two started dancing in a provocative way. Gianluca, the new player to enter the house, saw them exchange a passionate kiss and immediately told what he saw to Soleil, Alessandro and Sophie. Duran first confirmed that they were playing, then pulled back when she saw that Costantino della Gherardesca’s nephew got angry. Barù discovered that there were rumors in the house about their kiss, of which there are no photos, and he pounced on the competitors saying that neither of them had to allow themselves to gossip about him anymore. According to the curly-haired nobleman, therefore, there would be no kiss, reiterating once again that he did not want to be involved in any of these dynamics. Predictably, however, the most hurt by the kiss between Delia and Barù is actually Jessica. Princess Selassie, who has always been interested in the ex of Beijing Express, was angry at Duran’s behavior and told her that she didn’t want her to dance with the man she liked. The Venezuelan model told Baru that Jessica didn’t want him to dance with her, causing them to break up. Delia therefore risks losing to televoting as a finalist due to the kiss. According to the advances of the Big Brother Vip, therefore, the offending video can also be shown to confirm if there really was a kiss between Delia and Barù.

Meanwhile, in the house Manila Nazzaro he can’t take it anymore, it’s useless to hide it. For many days she has not been able to find a place, she does not like them and behaviors assumed by her roommates during the holidays between dances, alcohol and rubbing. Not only that, he still doesn’t talk to Alessandro after having a fight at home about what he thinks of his relationship with Sophie, and he has also distanced himself from Katia Ricciarelli. She cries a lot and says she is tired. According to the latest updates on the Big Brother Vip, it is not excluded that in these hours it may again enter a profound crisis. Alfonso Signorini, according to the previews of the episode of tonight 7 February, could dedicate a space to her to better investigate what is at the basis of the discontent of the former Miss Italy. In addition, Manila has also had some disagreements with Nicola Pisu. In a conversation with Miriana, he reminded her of the words he had addressed to her, namely that she deserved a man who treated her badly. Patrizia Mirigliani’s son responded in kind, saying that he could only dust off the crown of Miss Italy. A heated confrontation is expected between them. The story between Alessandro and Sophie, on the other hand, continues undaunted with its ups and downs. There was yet another quarrel between them, she is jealous of Delia, while he does not feel loved.

It will be another moment of tension that will come to the surface tonight, February 7, during the live episode of the GF Vip. Lulù Selassiè is also in crisis, she misses Manuel Bortuzzo with the approach of Valentine’s Day. From the previews, Alfonso Signorini could show her the dedication on Twitter of Cardi B to cheer her up. Tonight February 7 at Big Brother VIP, finally the moment of truth. The advances speak of a very difficult televoting, in fact there are four very popular competitors in the nominations. However, there are no competitors to eliminate, Katia, Delia, David And Manila they all play for the transition to final on March 14. As we said, Delia she is taking a risk because taking a look at the social networks, she did not like the alleged kiss that she and Barù exchanged. Katia in the house she is one of the most popular, but you need to know the feeling that the spectators have for her. Manila she has spent too many months behind her and is very worn out, you can see. In these days David he distinguished himself for having always maintained an excellent relationship with competitors and for his imitations. Tonight we will discover the first finalist of the Big Brother Vip.