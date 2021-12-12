Is Detective Pikachu on Nintendo Switch a new chapter? Clues from a strange source – Nerd4.life

Detective Pikachu was announced for Nintendo Switch back in 2019 but since then there has been no other news on the game in question, however the idea that it may be a following and that it is still on the way comes from a strange source, namely the game search system found in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX.

After The Pokémon Company reported that a Detective Pikachu is in development, the information they have practically disappeared for two years, so much so that one thinks that the game may have been canceled, or in any case it is going through a somewhat complicated phase. Among the mysteries of the matter is the doubt whether it is a port of the original for Nintendo 3DS, a remake or a real new chapter.

According to this strange clue about Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX it seems to be a sequel to all intents and purposes, but the matter is bizarre: the game in question originally included a system that allowed users to create new monsters by reading different PS1 game discs, from which themed evocations could be drawn .

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX: An image of the search system that yielded Detective Pikachu’s result

The new version for Nintendo Switch has replaced this disc reading system with a sort of integrated browser that allows you to enter any title of a game belonging to the catalogs of PS1, Saturn, music CDs and apparently also games for Nintendo Switch.

Using this system, Resetera’s CyberWolfJV user tried to search for the title Detective Pikachu and resulted in a mysterious “Untitled Detective Pikachu sequel” for the Nintendo Switch. The question is strange, also because it is not clear what the game connects to to obtain this information, if it has a database of official games or is based on a list created ad hoc by the developers, so it is difficult to take it as a totally reliable source.

However, the question is curious and certainly interesting: other tests have returned results such as Metroid Prime 4 and “Untitled Breath of the Wild sequel”. The question remains about the source that Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX can draw on to find the games, since it can hardly connect to confidential information concerning the database of Nintendo eShop, but the question is very intriguing.