Is Diana Silvers from ‘Space Force’ Related to Julia Roberts?

James 12 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

netflix space force it still goes unnoticed by many people who love to watch the popular streaming service. However, its star-studded cast certainly stands out. Steve Carell returns to the world of comedy as General Mark R. Naird, but his on-screen daughter is also a draw.

Diana Silvers plays Erin Naird. Although her career as an actress is still in its infancy, she has received well-deserved recognition for her work. Many fans are also shocked to think that she is 100% related to Julia Roberts.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Celebrities who retire but do not retire

Like a bucket of cold water fell among the followers of the so-called head of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved