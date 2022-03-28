Is Diana Silvers from ‘Space Force’ Related to Julia Roberts?

netflix space force it still goes unnoticed by many people who love to watch the popular streaming service. However, its star-studded cast certainly stands out. Steve Carell returns to the world of comedy as General Mark R. Naird, but his on-screen daughter is also a draw.

Diana Silvers plays Erin Naird. Although her career as an actress is still in its infancy, she has received well-deserved recognition for her work. Many fans are also shocked to think that she is 100% related to Julia Roberts.

Diana Silvers is a brilliant young actress you can see in Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

Netflix’s Diana Silvers space force | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

At the beginning of space forceSilvers’ character Erin is deeply unhappy about moving to Wild Horse, Colorado because of her father’s job. She begins to twist into silly, teenage ways before slowly developing strong ties with her family despite the awkward circumstances.

It’s Silvers’ last noteworthy role in a short period of time. The 24-year-old made her acting debut in 2018 on Hulu’s In the dark anthology series. She broke out the following year with roles in Glass, Smart Book, and Mom. smart booking is the most beloved of those three movies, and Silvers’ performance is one reason why.

The Los Angeles native plays Hope, the cold and aloof high school girl whose wry demeanor belies a more empathetic persona beneath the surface. She’s not a great part in the role, but she managed to add enough of a presence to make a name for herself.

Since then, Silvers has appeared in the Jessica Chastain thriller. Ava and as one of the leads in the Amazon Prime ballet drama Birds of paradise. She has no other officially announced role as of now, but it’s only a matter of time before Silvers appears on screen again.

Another reason Silvers draws attention is that her appearance draws some comparisons to a young Julia Roberts. The two are not related, but Silvers has admitted in the past that Roberts is someone she looks up to as she plans her own acting career.

“Julia Roberts started at about the same age that I’m starting, and that’s great because I feel like I can look at her career options and try to figure out her strategy,” he said. collider in 2019. “At the end of the day, the only real strategy is to take on roles you’re passionate about and work with directors and actors you want to work with, and just play interesting characters. That’s really the game plan.”

smart booking Director Olivia Wilde also referred to Silvers as the next Julia Roberts in a entertainment tonight interview at the same time. It’s a high bar to meet, but Silvers has the potential to become a movie star in her own right.

However, Roberts does have a relative in the entertainment industry. Her niece, Emma Roberts, rose to fame on Nickelodeon. unfabulous in 2004. Now the 31-year-old is a sought-after Hollywood mainstay, appearing in movies and TV shows like american horror story, we are the millersand scream queens. Emma’s dad, Eric Roberts, is Julia’s brother.

‘Space Force’ is a mediocre parody about the nonsense of those responsible for our institutions

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/MfdchlFsiIs?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

If Diana Silvers’ talent has caught your attention, you should check her out space force on Netflix. The comedy series centers on Carell’s General Naird, the first Chief of Operations of the titular US Space Force, the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces.

The first season focuses on Naird’s failed attempts to establish a base on the moon as soon as possible at the behest of a reckless government. The connections to reality are obvious, as is the show’s place in the lineage of parodies about the power-hungry idiots who rule the world.

The show received lackluster reviews in the first season, mainly due to the uneven tone between trying to satirize a society that may be beyond satire at this point, and the cozier workplace comedy mode that it slips into. times.

Season 2 premiered in February 2022. Considering the breadth of talent involved in space force – John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome and Jimmy O. Yang complete the main cast – we look forward to seeing the evolution of the series.

