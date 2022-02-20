Is Diego Valdés disappointed to have signed with Club América?

Although the management of Santiago Baths at America club has been highly criticized for hiring reinforcements in the past transfer market, one of the best successes was the signing of Diego Valdes, who had been one of the best attacking midfielders in the previous season. While it is true, Santiago Solari did not request this element, he is a soccer player who can make a difference in the processing of the Eagles. However, the results in Coapa they are not taking place properly.

Since the tournament began, those of Coapa they accumulate only four points, the product of a win, a draw, and three losses. In all these commitments they have not had exhibitions that demonstrate a good understanding of the squad, so the pressure and criticism continue to increase, especially considering that if tomorrow they do not defeat the Club Pachucaare going to get their worst tournament start in history, beating even the disastrous America from 2008.

Before all this, Diego Valdes spoke for Millenniumdeclaring that he is aware that the Eagles they need to improve their results soon, but in any case he is sure that they will reverse the situation and compete with dignity in the league. Personally, he pointed out that he did not expect this scenario, but he has to adapt to work better together with his colleagues.

Not that I thought about it, one is a footballer and has to adapt. If we had started in the best way, I would also say the same, I have to be prepared for every occasion, just like my teammates and the coaching staff, we know that the other teams also prepare in the best way and we know that we are going to pull it off […] Obviously, we know that America always has to be fighting on top and as I told you, we did not start in the best way, but I am completely sure that we are going to be at the top, that we are going to be in the first places and qualify to make a good Liguilla.

The need for Club America to defeat Club Pachuca

It was said that in these three days, Santiago Solari I was bound to get at least 7 out of 9 points. However, this figure is already unattainable, and it remains to be seen if he is capable of obtaining at least six against some Tuzos who seek to get closer to the top of the tournament and will not be an easy rival as it seemed Mazatlan FC and still got the victory two to one.