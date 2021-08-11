is divorce with Megan Fox (after 10 years)

End credits: between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox this time seems to be really over. To confirm the separation, after almost 10 years of marriage, is the actor, the former David Silver of Beverly Hills 90210: «We had a wonderful relationship and I will love her forever and I know she will always love me too.”, revealed during an episode of his podcast Context.

The actor explained that he had begun to “feel distant” from his wife since the end of last year, when she left the country to shoot in Puerto Rico Midnight in the Switchgrass alongside rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30. And when she came home from the set, things seemed to have changed. Green waited a few weeks to allow the actress to “recover a little and return to life as before”. But the “open-hearted discussion about their marriage” then became inevitable.



The actor reports the words of his (ex) wife: “When I realized that I was out of the country and working alone, I felt more like myself and liked myself more during that experience and I think it might be something worth trying.”, Brian recalled, and then added his reaction: “I was shocked and angry, but I can’t be angry with her because she didn’t ask her to feel that way. It was not his choice. We talked about it a little more and said to ourselves “let’s separate for a while”». And that’s what they did.



The two have three children: Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Noah Shannon, 7. The priority remains: “As far as the family is concerned, what we have built is really beautiful and it is really special. So we decided to make sure we didn’t lose it. We will always be a united front for children. We will have family holidays,” he explained.



The actor pointed out that their farewell does not concern anyone else. Despite the rumors of the last few weeks after the actress had been photographed in the car with Machine Gun Kelly to the registry office Colson Baker, rapper, actor and colleague on set. “Sooner or later butterflies get bored of staying too long on a flower. They begin to feel suffocated. The world is big and they want to experience it,” Austin Green wrote on the net after those shots. But now his tones are different: «I never met him, but Megan and I talked about him. He told me he’s a really nice and sincere guy. I trust his judgment. He has always had a good judgment».

And again: “I don’t want people to think they’re bad or I’m somehow a victim of all that, because I’m not bad.». The last public outing together dates back to December 2019, when they had attended an event in Los Angeles, five years after the last time on a red carpet as a couple. In between, many moments of difficulty. In 2015, a divorce announcement had also arrived, surprisingly, but after a while the two had thought again and the third child had arrived.

Now, however, it could really be the end. Although Brian doesn’t close the door entirely: «Who knows if this is really the end of the journey. I mean, we still have a lot of life ahead of us.”

