Is Doctor Sleep Really All Wrong? | Cinema

One of the most intense and complicated, but also satisfying, critical exercises that can be done is to try to see the good in what is more or less unanimously considered a bad film. It is too easy to tag along with criticism from the rest of the world, and re-chew the same flaws and problems for the umpteenth time. Even the worst films have months if not years of work behind them, and the creative impulse of many people who, to varying degrees, have believed in it; and even the worst films have, or may have, brilliant moments, brilliant intuitions, interesting ideas, perhaps stifled by the rest of the package, but always present, there, ready to be grasped. Seeing the good where a good part of the planet has seen only the bad: try it, it’s an interesting experience. And that’s what we’ve been trying to do recently when looking at Doctor Sleep, landed a few days ago also on Netflix.

Despite the great reviews and a decent second life with the streaming landing, Doctor Sleep it is considered a flop. From a commercial point of view it is undoubtedly so, but more generally the film left the impression of being a superfluous work, useful to deepen a mythology (that of Shining) who was fine as he was. The problem, and here we move in part to the field of interpretation, is that Shining intended as the Stephen King novel and Shining intended as the Stanley Kubrick film have always been in competition. Or rather: Stephen King has been a sworn enemy of the film for forty years, which according to him proved that Kubrick had understood nothing of his novel.

The fact that Kubrick’s aforementioned film has become even more famous than its source – Shining it’s a fantastic and underrated novel, but it’s not even Stephen King’s best novel, imagine better than one of the greatest and most influential horror stories in history – it has always been a source of dismay and disgrace to King. The King is convinced that people have not really understood Shining because to do so she relied on the film version instead of the literary one. And to remedy this unfortunate situation in 2013 he published Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Shining which explains in detail everything that Kubrick did not understand.

Doctor Sleep it always had the look of spite, of a written work because King wanted to repossess something of his that he felt had been stolen from him. Bringing it to the cinema was the logical next step in this re-appropriation process, and in fact King has launched himself into the project, giving opinions and approving a series of changes compared to the novel that according to Mike Flanagan would have improved the film. Yep, Mike Flanagan, the man who got this hot potato from Akiva Goldsman and grabbed it with the enthusiasm of someone not afraid of getting burned. Two years before Doctor Sleep, Flanagan had directed for Netflix Gerald’s game, perhaps one of the best Kinghian adaptations ever; and with IT already assigned to the fittest Muschietti, his name immediately became the first choice for the sequel to Shining.

And, with a view to looking for beauty where it may not exist, the presence of Mike Flanagan in the control room is one of the best things about Doctor Sleep – not the only one, but one of the few. Flanagan, who has always been a director of actors and atmospheres rather than action, embraces the thankless task with the enthusiasm of the one who wants to transform Ewan McGregor’s Danny Torrance into the new Jack Nicholson, or Tom Hanks, or Kathy Bates. The novel, which despite being shorter than the average of Kinghian epics is nevertheless very dense, offers him a parade of characters that he likes to introduce and characterize with a few, selected touches more effective than any conversation. When it comes to moving slowly on stage, with elegance and a unique flair for shots, Flanagan gives the best of himself, and Doctor Sleep it gives him several opportunities to do so.

Here we could write “the problem is everything else”, but to do so we must first consider the novel. Why the problem of Doctor Sleep is Doctor Sleep. Shining it was a surreal and deliberately ambiguous novel, written in a euphemistically complicated period and devoted to equally delicate and personal themes for King. It was a horror novel without a real antagonist, which built horror from what was going on in the protagonist’s head rather than from the presence of a monster hidden in the shadows. It introduced, this is true, a series of concepts between the spiritual and the surreal, one above all the eponymous “shine”, the elusive psychic power with which Danny is endowed; but he kept everything in the background to focus mainly on the chronicle of a psychological breakdown. To appreciate Shiningunlike what King thinks, there is no need to really understand how the glitter works or what are the rules that govern Danny’s mental powers; it is an atmospheric novel that stands, and hits hard, even if its mythology is only hinted at, never deepened and probably a little confused as well.

Doctor Sleep the novel exists to explain, justify and expand the less interesting part of Shining. And the film makes the same mistake. First of all because it explains everything. Everything. Every single detail. Have you been wondering for years what the word “REDRUM” means? Doctor Sleep he also explains this to you! And then: there will be other people with glitter in the world, right? And how do they live it? Here, the presence of the True Knot, supernatural psychic vampires dressed as if they had just come out of a steampunk fair, a sort of edgy version of the X-Men, is enough by itself to retroactively debase both Kubrick’s film and King’s old novel. The shimmer in Doctor Sleep it is no longer a metaphor for something, but the Kinghian version of the Midi-chlorians. The place of terror whose foundations are steeped in the blood and souls of its former guests becomes a pack of cosplayers passionate about Wild Wild West, and the moment Rebecca Ferguson begins fluttering like Neo in Matrix Reloaded it becomes clear that Doctor Sleep has an underlying problem that no great direction or great interpretation can ever really solve.

It is no coincidence (but it is undoubtedly ironic) that the best sequences are those that had the most potential to anger King – and that just as ironically according to him “do justice to my novel after the Kubrick movie”. Let’s talk about when Flanagan can finally abandon the boundless fields and pristine forests where the duels between Dan, little Abra are consummated (by the way, Kyliegh Curran is the MVP of the film on par with Rebecca Ferguson, with McGregor chasing a ‘ gluing) and the True Knots to return to the place where he could not wait to return from the beginning.

The Overlook Hotel reimagined by Flanagan has the big problem of being surpassed, as a camouflage operation, by the Spielberg of Ready Player One. It also has the problem of being inevitably linked to Kubrick’s film as well as to King’s novel: it is literally impossible to shoot something at the Overlook Hotel without mentioning in some way Shining, Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. And so Flanagan does it without any shame, trusting alas to a series of not very credible doubles, but moving on sets reconstructed with passion but also personality, and imitating as much as possible the camera movements of one of his idols. It works because it’s a 100% honest nostalgia operation, and a better ending than the novel (where there is a True Knot camp instead of the Overlook).

But just the fact that this ending works is another insurmountable problem of Doctor Sleep. Because it works thanks to the creative efforts of one of the greatest directors ever, and it wouldn’t stand if Shining did not exist. Maybe King is right when he says the ending of Doctor Sleep corrects Shining, but in this way he cannot help but recognize its existence, and above all its importance. A nice dilemma, which also leads us to ask ourselves if Doctor Sleep it would have never existed if Kubrick had never filmed Shining.

To justify the box office flop of Doctor Sleep its duration was brought into question – and one hundred and fifty minutes many of which run in circles are not few – and above all the fact that Warner had overestimated the interest of the younger audience in Shining – the idea is that if the film hadn’t been sold as “the sequel to Kubrick’s movie” it would have been more successful. It is clear that this is not true: without Kubrick’s film, King’s novel and in general the mythological aura that has been created around the Overlook Hotel and Jack Torrance in the last half century, Doctor Sleep it would be just another horror / fantasy, at best the stepping stone to a new, short-lived, relatively successful franchise. Its unnecessary sequel nature also made it lucky: Shining it could very well have ended there, but the fact that its author decided that there was at least one more story to tell makes it Doctor Sleep a work that cannot be renounced a priori. Maybe that’s why he allows himself to fly Rebecca Ferguson like Santa Claus and gets away with it.

