Is Doctor Strange the new Iron Man or the new star of the MCU? Kevin Feige responds – FayerWayer

With the goodbye of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and the prominence that Doctor Strange took from Infinity War, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) were already beginning to get the idea that the sorcerer would become the most important character in the MCU after the sad departure of Iron Man.

That idea was recently confirmed by Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige, who publicly labeled Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor who plays Strange, as “the anchor” of the Cinematic Universeespecially after the departures of Iron Man and Steve Rogers’ Captain America.

During a speech, quoted on ScreenRant, to celebrate Cumberbatch receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Feige shared his congratulations with the interpreter, whom he recognized as the ideal man to be Doctor Strange from the beginning.

The producer recalled that the 45-year-old London actor always knew he was going to be Stephen Strange: “I remember our first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to introduce him to this great character, and before we could, he said ‘Tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because he knew. You knew what this could be and always saw the tremendous potential of this character”.

“Benedict (Cumberbatch) has made this character an icon, appearing in three historic top six movies of all time. Therefore, You have become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”, emphasized Feige.

JJ Abrams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kevin Feige

Doctor Strange returns in the Multiverse of Madness

Feige’s comments are, of course, in reference to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premieres on May 6, 2022 and that it will surely have special preview functions on the 4th and 5th.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez lead the cast of the film, in which Patrick would also appear. Stewart as Professor X and Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, among other actors.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the sequel to Doctor Strange will feature other characters. The monster Gargantos and Rintrah have already appeared in the previews, and it is also rumored that they could surprise the public with Sleepwalker, D’Spayre, and that the circle of the Illuminati would be completed by the Hulk by Eric Bana, Monica Rambeau and Reed Richardsbetter known as Mr. Fantastic and who would open the door of the MCU to the Fantastic Four.

Below is the spectacular trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.