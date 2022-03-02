Is Doctor Strange the new Iron Man or the new star of the MCU? Kevin Feige responds – FayerWayer

With the goodbye of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and the prominence that Doctor Strange took from Infinity War, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) were already beginning to get the idea that the sorcerer would become the most important character in the MCU after the sad departure of Iron Man.

That idea was recently confirmed by Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige, who publicly labeled Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor who plays Strange, as “the anchor” of the Cinematic Universeespecially after the departures of Iron Man and Steve Rogers’ Captain America.

