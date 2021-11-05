Is Dogecoin Volatility Decreasing, Strong Rise Begins Soon?
Over the past week, Dogecoin’s price has appreciated by only 1.46% and in this new trading week, DOGE is gradually decreasing its volatility after hitting a 70-day high of $ 0.3556. Probably something is brewing since it is not customary for a crypto to have such low volatility.
To monitor the war between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu from the point of view of capitalization, since the second after the upward explosion, has surpassed the first as market capitalization, but in these days it has slipped by more than 50% from its all-time high and consequently losing its position in favor of the DOGE. All of this reinforces the assumptions that perhaps the altcoin meme may be poised for a sharp hike in the near future.
Possibility of raising the Dogecoin with the launch of the DOGE-ETH bridge?
All Dogecoin coin owners are waiting for the next launch of the DOGE-ETH bridge, which should increase the usefulness of the crypto, and consequently the price. One of DOGE’s most avid supporters, TDogeWhisperer, said that a developer is working on creating a Starlink node for DOGE to be successful in the long-term in helping non-bank and disconnected users.
At the moment, however, these news have not been confirmed.
Only time will tell if these rumors will be confirmed which will surely lead the Dogecoin price to skyrocket and try to get closer to Polkadot and Ripple (respectively eighth and seventh place) by capitalization.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts
The previously mentioned low volatility and the various false bearish breaks (attempts to return below the dynamic bearish trendline) suggest that we are probably close to a bullish breakout in the chart below.
Bullish tear with a first short-term target between $ 0.408 / 0.446 (the supply area) while for the medium-term one it is natural to think that it is the area of the historic highs of early May 2020 (0.687 / 0.738 $).
