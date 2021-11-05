Is Dogecoin Volatility Decreasing, Strong Rise Begins Soon?

Over the past week, Dogecoin’s price has appreciated by only 1.46% and in this new trading week, DOGE is gradually decreasing its volatility after hitting a 70-day high of $ 0.3556. Probably something is brewing since it is not customary for a crypto to have such low volatility.

To monitor the war between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu from the point of view of capitalization, since the second after the upward explosion, has surpassed the first as market capitalization, but in these days it has slipped by more than 50% from its all-time high and consequently losing its position in favor of the DOGE. All of this reinforces the assumptions that perhaps the altcoin meme may be poised for a sharp hike in the near future.