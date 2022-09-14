Is Drake Milligan ready to win ‘AGT’ 2022? Fans slam the singer for repeating the same song in the finale

PASADENA, CA: It’s no secret that the opening act and closing act get the most attention from the audience on “America’s Got Talent.” While Kristy Sellars kicked off the final episode with her gravity-defying acrobatic pole-dancing, Drake Milligan closed the episode with a repeat of his original song “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” which he performed during of his hearings.

While fans were impressed with Kristy, unfortunately, they didn’t share the same sentiment about Drake’s performance. Although Drake’s performance received a standing ovation and praise from the judges, fans felt disappointed by his decision to repeat the same song for the finale. Many fans accused him of making no effort while others began to wonder if Drake was being set up to win the talent hunt show. With Drake getting the top spot of a closing act and being allowed to perform his audition song which turned out to be a high, fans couldn’t help but speculate that he was ready to win the show.

One fan tweeted, “Looks like things are being set up for this dude from Duke Mulligan to win #AGT. I know his name is Drake Milligan, but how many chances is this guy going to have? I have been on television. I’ve been on American Idol. He has more chances than a Chicago Bears QB!!! #AGTFinal. “I’m not surprised the country guy is the closest. #AGT,” one fan wrote. “I already know Drake is about to win and I’m crazy in advance but whatever. Mayyas deserves it. #AGT,” a fan added.

Looks like things are being set up for this dude from Duke Mulligan to win #AGT. I know his name is Drake Milligan, but how many chances is this guy going to get? Been on TV. I’ve been on American Idol. He gets more chances than a Chicago Bears QB!!! #AGTFinal —Mark Fulton (@FenderGuy69) September 14, 2022

I'm not surprised the country guy is the closest. #AGT — Palo✮🌙 (@KitHisaki) September 14, 2022

I already know Drake is about to win and I’m crazy in advance but whatever. mayyas deserve.#AGT – carlos (@salmonskinroIIs) September 14, 2022

Drake Milligan on the AGT Season 17 Finale (NBC)

Another fan shared, “Don’t hype about Drake; his performance sounded like an average cruise ship number and vocally he is decent, nothing more. #agt. “Drake Milligan performing the same song again in the finale…you’re kidding, aren’t you?” Are you really about to vote for him? When all the other artists made an effort and released something fresh and new? in a bar in Nashville. #AGT,” one fan said. “I understand the thought process, but I wish Drake Milligan had played another original. If you’re going to sing the same song twice, make sure the second time is better. Not sure that’s the case. #AGT #AmericasGotTalent,” one fan pointed out. “Is Drake singing the same song he sang last time or is this song SO similar? Either way, it’s boring #AGT,” echoed one fan.

Don’t hype about Drake; his performance was like the average cruise ship act and vocally he is decent, nothing more. #agt — Sammy (@kando84) September 14, 2022

Drake Milligan performing the same song again in the finale…you're kidding, aren't you? Are you really about to vote for him? When all the other artists made an effort and released something fresh and new? He looks like 25 other people performing at a bar in Nashville. #AGT — Melody Murrell (@melodymurrell) September 14, 2022

I understand the thought process, but I wish Drake Milligan had played another original. If you’re going to sing the same song twice, make sure the second time is better. Not sure that’s the case. #AGT #America’s Got Talent — Brian Alexander (@TheBrianAlex) September 14, 2022

is Drake singing the same song he sang last time or is this song SO similar? anyway it's boring #AGT – carlos (@salmonskinroIIs) September 14, 2022

The winner of Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For viewers who want to tune into the show without cable, they can do so using one of the following streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, or YouTube TV.

