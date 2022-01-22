Is Dying Light 2 really next-gen on PS5? A video escapes doubts

Dying Light 2 it is certainly one of the most anticipated games scheduled to be released in the coming weeks, especially due to the fact that the Techland title has been the “victim” of numerous postponements and postponements over the years.

Set as a zombie-themed open world, the game will in any case distance itself from the classic survival, offering even greater freedom of movement than the first chapter.

Now, while discussing the actual duration of Dying Light 2 (which promises to be really huge), many are wondering how the game will behave on next-gen consoles, especially PS5.

After all, after the recent postponement of a specific version of Dying Light 2, many have begun to wonder what state the game will be in upon its release.

As reported by colleagues from Game Informer, Techland has released a new trailer that details the game modes of the version PlayStation 5 from Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

As usual for PS5 games, we will have three graphics modes: Performance, Quality, And Resolution. Each option offers players a different type of presentation of the game, but all three seem optimized for duty, according to what we can admire in the video.

Quality mode with Ray Tracing gives us exactly what you’d expect, as it’s a high-resolution mode that prioritizes graphics capabilities over performance (swinging between 60 and 30 FPS).

Resolution mode retains 4K above all else, as it’s the most visually striking option (but it doesn’t seem to go at 30 FPS, barring errors).

Finally, Performance Mode will be used by many first-person gamers, wanting to focus everything on parkour and action. The trailer describes it as “at over 60 FPS”, so it looks like this mode will achieve frames per second even higher.

We remember that Dying Light 2 on PS5 his beautiful list of Trophies to be unlocked, given that the complete list appeared online well in advance.

Finally, our Stefania Sperandio explored the longevity issue following the news of the 500 hours needed to get to the Techland game titles: find our dedicated special.