Is eating broad beans once a week good or bad? Here is the answer you do not expect

Good, healthy and full of important nutrients: let’s find out together everything you need to know about these legumes. Broad beans, whether fresh or dried, are very legumes rich in essential nutrients for our health as they contain protein, fiber and iron, very important for the well-being of our body. The plant that produces the beans generates small green pods that contain the beans inside. Usually these small legumes are green in color but can also be found red and purple, they are harvested mainly in spring and can be eaten fresh, raw, dried or cooked.

The nutritional values ​​of beans

Observing i nutritional values ​​of beans it is easy to perceive that their intake at least once a week is a real one panacea for the health and well-being of our body. These small legumes in fact have a very low fat and calorie threshold, a lot of fiber, a high number of proteins, mineral salts (iron, potassium and phosphorus) and vitamins A and K.

The reasons why eating broad beans once a week is good for you

All these nutritional values ​​give the broad beans very important beneficial propertieslet’s see together step by step what they are: