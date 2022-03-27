Is eating broad beans once a week good or bad? Here is the answer you do not expect

Good, healthy and full of important nutrients: let’s find out together everything you need to know about these legumes. Broad beans, whether fresh or dried, are very legumes rich in essential nutrients for our health as they contain protein, fiber and iron, very important for the well-being of our body. The plant that produces the beans generates small green pods that contain the beans inside. Usually these small legumes are green in color but can also be found red and purple, they are harvested mainly in spring and can be eaten fresh, raw, dried or cooked.
The nutritional values of beans
Observing i nutritional values of beans it is easy to perceive that their intake at least once a week is a real one panacea for the health and well-being of our body. These small legumes in fact have a very low fat and calorie threshold, a lot of fiber, a high number of proteins, mineral salts (iron, potassium and phosphorus) and vitamins A and K.
The reasons why eating broad beans once a week is good for you
All these nutritional values give the broad beans very important beneficial propertieslet’s see together step by step what they are:
- They lower cholesterol and glucose levels in the blood: the fact that the beans are full of fibers and therefore favor the cleansing of the intestinal tract helps to favor the decrease of the assimilation of cholesterolthus making cardiovascular benefits drastically decreasing the risk of incurring serious diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Furthermore, the fibers present in them are very useful for making blood glucose levels more stable, helping those with insulin resistance problems (such as diabetes and metabolic syndrome) and reducing hunger attacks between one main meal and another.
- They help in the eternal fight against excess kilograms: as we mentioned previously, the beans are low in calories (80 calories per 100 grams), they have very little fat and are rich in water, so they are a perfect food for those who are trying to lose a few extra pounds or simply want to stay fit, especially as summer approaches. They are also able to make us feel fuller for a considerable period of time during the day and counteract the onset of constipation, which as we know causes heaviness and swelling in the belly making us feel heavy and uncomfortable.
- They have draining powers and facilitate diuresis: since the beans are rich in potassium help the body to counteract the annoying water retention, the enemy of most women. So not only a great help from an aesthetic point of view to eliminate the imperfections of cellulite, but also a precious aid for all those who suffer from high pressure as the elimination of excess fluids helps to reduce the pressure itself. Eating broad beans once a week and drinking plenty of water therefore brings both health and aesthetic benefits.
- They are valuable allies during a pregnancy: Consuming broad beans during both pregnancy and breastfeeding helps prevent the reduction of folic acid. Folic acid is very important for preserve the health of both the unborn child and the pregnant womanas it promotes the development of the baby’s neurons and protects the well-being of the fetus.