Is eating fennel good for your health? Here is the expert’s answer

Fennel is one of the most consumed vegetables but unfortunately many times we do not exploit it well in our kitchens because we do not know how to use it. The fennel, it is also very important for its various benefits: it strengthens the immune defenses, it is a real ally for the health of our heart, it contains few calories and few fats, many fibers and many mineral salts and vitamins A, B and C. For this reason, it is often recommended by many doctors.

Fennel is also well known for its digestive and diuretic properties, preventing the formation of intestinal gas. It also contains Anethole, a substance that also prevents abdominal cramps. Fennel, with its crunchy and sweet taste, is a vegetable rich in antioxidants with anti-inflammatory and purifying properties.

But now let’s see together, in this article, what these beneficial properties are in detail. Fennel, as we said earlier, promotes digestion fighting abdominal swelling, this is because it counteracts the fermentation processes that take place inside our body.

It increases the immune defenses, fennel has great antibacterial properties thanks to the high presence of vitamin C. Contrasted anemia, being that I contain a good amount of iron they are excellent for a vegetarian or vegan finger. Help our heart, fennel contains many fibers, folic acid, potassium, vitamin C and the total absence of fat, in short, a perfect food to fight cholesterol in the blood. Strengthen the bones, thanks to its presence of mineral salts and important percentages of potassium, calcium and phosphorus.

Improve your eyesight, this food is also rich in vitamin A, which as we now know almost all, has positive effects on the retina and our sight, as well as being good for the skin. And last but not least, helps to lose weight. Rich in water and low in calories, this food is ideal for those who want to lose those extra pounds, thanks to its main diuretic purpose.

We recommend using it a lot in your cooking recipes, thanks to its versatility you can try it almost in every meal or for more relaxing moments such as aperitifs or at the end of lunch. You can use it for centrifuged or for other delicious recipes such as soups. All very good and worth trying.

Finally, fennel, thanks to the genuineness of its nutritional values, has no particular contraindications. On the contrary. It can be taken continuously and also in large doses. To be avoided, however, in the case of pregnancy and particular pharmacological therapies.