Is eating fish always good for the heart? No, only if it’s the “fat” one

“We analyzed a population of over one million individuals – explains Professor Olga Vaccaro, who led the team – followed for a period of time ranging from 4 to 40 years. The results showed that the consumption of 1-2 portions of fatty fish per week is associated with a significant reduction in the risk of heart attack and other cardiac pathologies which, for fatal cases, are around 17%. On the contrary, the usual consumption of lean fishwhile not increasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, it is not associated with these benefits. “

This has its own logic: in fact, fatty fish contains up to 10 times higher quantities of so-called omega-3 fatshealth benefits, compared to lean fish, and “it is richer in many other healthy substances such as calcium, potassium, iron and Vitamin D, which can contribute to the beneficial impact of blue fish on the heart”, underlines Professor Gabriele Riccardi , former director of Federiciana Diabetologia.

The conclusions of the study will have significant implications not only for the food choices of the adult population but also for the preservation of the marine ecosystem. The preferential choice of small blue fish, and with a short life cycle such as anchovies, sardines, mackerel, herring and many other less known but very widespread fish in the Mediterranean Sea, is “much more sustainable than the use of species, considered more valuable, which arrive on our table thanks to aquaculture or intensive fishing “, concludes Professor Vaccaro.