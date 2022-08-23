Is eating fruit fattening? This is what nutritionists say

“Insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables reduces years of healthy life,” says Gregory Varela, Professor of Nutrition at the Universidad San Pablo-CEU. In fact, the WHO recommends taking 5 daily servings of fruits and vegetables spread throughout the day, but can you eat fruit at dinner?

The truth is that the calories in fruit do not change depending on the time of day. The banana has the same calories at 10 in the morning as at 10 at night, however nutritionists warn that at dinner time you have to take into account if you have done physical activity during the day. If the answers are negative, it is not necessary to replace the glycogen storesa carbohydrate that we store for when energy is needed quickly.

At night the metabolism slows down and physical activity is lower, so that energy is not used, generating spikes in blood sugar that end up turning into fat. Then yes, there are fruits that would be prohibited before going to sleep. These would be, for example: banana, grapes, dates and raisins, foods rich in carbohydrates.

the fruits that can be eaten Apple

Pear

Plum (can cause heartburn)

Cantaloupe

Pineapple (can cause heartburn)

The nutritionist Reme Navarro Escrivá explains that although some fruits can be included in dinner, it is recommended to combine it with other foods and these are the reasons:

The fruit satisfies for a few hours. The night is long and you may be woken up by hunger in the middle of the night.

It gives you many nutrients but you can have a deficit of others.

You will have a constant excess of fructose that can accumulate in fat.