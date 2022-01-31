Is eating kefir good for your health? Crazy, here’s the truth

Not many are aware of the origin of kefir, in fact, it is obtained from the fermentation of milk, rich in lactic ferments that bring great benefits to our body. Now used all over the world, however, it is native to the Caucasus, and can be purchased nowadays also in our country. Or better yet, prepare it at home.

There are many ways to ferment kefir, unlike the different way of fermentation it can produce carbon dioxide, in small quantities, and alcohol. This is because the fermentation processes by yeasts form carbon dioxide. Traditionally, kefir is prepared with fresh milk, sheep’s, goat’s or cow’s milk, then adding kefir enzymes. But now let’s talk about what kefir is.

Very similar to plain yogurt, not only in appearance but also in its slightly acidic taste. it has a fluid and creamy consistency, white which tends a little towards yellow, but this depends on the milk used. Like yogurt, it is great for our stomach health, for our digestive tracts and improves our body health and strengthens our immune defense, as well as strengthens our bones. Kefir is a very natural product, which drinking it every day could only benefit our body. Finally, it is great for those suffering from lactose intolerance.

Drunk only natural, it can be used for other recipes, such as sweets, sauces and desserts. It being rich in lactic ferments, it also contains mineral salts and other substances that are good not only for our body, but also for our nervous system. Also rich in vitamins of type B, B9, B12, B1, K, cobalamin, helping our snow system and the renal system, as well as protecting us from the damage of cellular aging. In short, Kefir is great for our immune system, maintains the health of our bones, prevents osteoporosis, improves digestion, anti-carcinogenic.

In fact, it can counteract the growth of tumors. Another very important action, it is widely used in diets being that it is great for losing weight. Free of added fats and sugars, it is an indispensable food of our days. By promoting digestion and restoring our bacterial flora, it also adjusts as a good diuretic and lowers our blood cholesterol levels.

As we have already said previously, Kefir is an excellent food to be consumed by lactose intolerant subjects, being low in lactose but rich in lactase and beta-galactosidase. It prevents osteoporosis, a very serious bone disease, thanks to its high content of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium it can prevent or help the onset of this pathology.

In fact, the use of kefir improves the appearance of the skin, in addition to helping and controlling the appearance of acne and psoriasis from the inside, it can also help our body from the outside, making the way to create a cream or mask to grease in our skin.

For this reason, kefir is one of those few easy home-made foods. It only takes two tablespoons of kefir granules and two cups of milk. Once the kefir is inside a container, pour in the milk and let it ferment.

To get a thicker kefir, just add a high-fat cream. Leave the mixture to rest for at least 12 hours up to 36 hours, all at room temperature.

Finally, we recommend, in the event that this food is prepared in large quantities, to keep it inside a jar, with a maximum of 15 days, being that with the passing of the days our kefir loses the lactic ferments present in the internal.