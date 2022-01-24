Is Eating Too Much Chocolate Bad? 3 contraindications for health

Is Eating Too Much Chocolate Bad? Let’s see together the contraindications for health linked to the consumption of this delicious food.

An important debate has been open for centuries on the properties of chocolate: it is not clear whether, related to its consumption, there are more advantages or disadvantages. The lines of thought are extremely different, but for everyone there is a very specific idea: dark chocolate is what must be included in our diet.

This food, composed largely of cocoa (45%), it can prevent hypertension and depression, but also cardiovascular disease and insomnia. For every hundred grams of product, it would provide 502 calories. Pay attention to the labels: for obligation on the packages there is the wording concerning the addition (or not) of additional vegetable fats.

The antioxidants present in bitter cocoa reduce oxidative stress. The tryptophen contained stimulates the production of serotonin, also called the hormone of happiness (or good love). Some researchers have also pointed out the important presence of flavonoids in cocoa: these compounds also reduce blood sugar levels and increase good cholesterol.

Chocolate is therefore one of the most loved superfoods in the world, but be careful not to overdo it: there are several contraindications that should not be underestimated.

Dark chocolate: 3 health contraindications

Dark chocolate is a great health ally – there are several reasons why you should eat it more. It improves the figure, improves the mood, fights some diseases and could also prevent some forms of cancer.

According to some research, pregnant women who constantly eat dark chocolate may be giving birth to stronger babies up to the sixth month.

However, by eating chocolate frequently, there are three contraindications that should not be underestimated.

Keep an eye on bone health. According to research from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, women who consume chocolate less than once a week have stronger bones. Under the magnifying glass there is the oxalate, of which the chocolate is rich. This anion prevents the absorption of calcium.

The latter is probably one of the most contradictory searches. Some research has shown that those who constantly eat dark chocolate have an increase in migraines. The high tyramine, histamine and phenylalanine content in cocoa would increase headaches. However, studies are still underway to understand if this is true.

Chocolate, however, could be high in sugars: these are not good at all if you want to lose weight, and not even good for the health of your teeth. A minimum of extra attention would be enough: try to buy all those bars that have fewer additives and additions at the factory.