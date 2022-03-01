Is Elden Ring as enjoyable if you haven’t played Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro before? Yes but no

If you’ve never played a Hidetaka Miyazaki game before, you may be asking yourself these questions: is Elden Ring the best video game to start with Souls and derivatives? Will I enjoy this title less if I haven’t made it to the end of Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne? Interesting questions that we solve here.

First of all, I want to let you know that you can read this article without fear. Here you will not find spoilers neither from Elden Ring nor from any Miyazaki game. What I will talk about is the references that both titles share, if you can miss something if you start with this one or if Elden Ring will seem more difficult or less spectacular if this is your first foray into the worlds of Hidetaka Miyazaki. If you have never played anything from From Software, you may not understand the point of this text very well. I mean, Elden Ring is not Dark Souls 4, and Bloodborne and Sekiro are different video games, so what difference does it make to start with one or the other? To answer this, it is necessary to understand, first of all, how the director of all these productions works.

Hidetaka Miyazaki focuses on evolving his gameplay, creating interesting maps, and improving concepts from his aesthetic universe. Something that his latest work perfectly exemplifies as we tell you in this article after playing more than 60 hours with Elden Ring. But that leads him not to completely renew his graphic aspects, models, animations, characters or architectures. But of course, Miyazaki plays something very particular: he makes us doubt whether he is refusing elements to gain time to invest in other matters, or if all his games they share the same multiverse. It is for this reason that when playing Elden Ring, a player used to Souls or Bloodborne will find so many familiar elements. Miyazaki doesn’t create games that are radically different from each other, but rather takes what worked for him in the previous one and improves it in the next title. That is why Elden Ring has a lot of the design of castles and final bosses from Dark Souls, fast enemies like in Bloodborne and Sekiro’s jump and parry. It even has flashes of Déraciné in some of his narrative approaches. And here is the essence of this text: knowing this, is it better to start with this title or better to do it with your previous games?

Playing Elden Ring after the rest of Souls helps a lot

Those of us who have accompanied Hidetaka Miyazaki since Demon’s Souls have learned by his side, game by game. We already know the differences between a class based on strength or skill, that choosing a magician is synonymous with making things much easier, that behind many corners there is an undesirable wanting to punish us without us seeing where the blow is coming from, that we must always look for the enemy’s back, that it is necessary to economize and save the forge stones, etc. These constants are repeated game by game, so when you start Elden Ring, if you have played the previous ones, you will already have a lot done. That is important in a video game like this, with an open world. The previous ones were more or less linear. They had branches in their paths, but there were clear routes through those who move forward and learn. Here those routes are not so obvious, so it’s easy to get confused. Going directly to the first boss in the first area is a mistake, because he will kill you in one fell swoop, but the mini-bosses scattered around the map will also warm your nose if you don’t go with the lesson learned.

Going through the previous games will also help you understand that From Software games don’t tell their stories in obvious ways, that mistakes pay off, and that the characters you encounter they don’t always want to help you. So in terms of playability and narrative, it is highly recommended to first go through Hidetaka Miyazaki’s previous productions to enjoy Elden Ring without despairing. Especially if you don’t feel like spending hours on things that are simple for others, and putting your patience to the test. Also, there is another issue. Hidetaka Miyazaki uses similar aesthetic elements in all his games with which he builds something similar to a shared universe, at least, so he suggests. I mean his dragons, the meaning of lightning, giants, tree branches, the moon and the sun. Each of these resources is gaining strength and meaning title by title, and in Elden Ring it is outrageous how do you manage to excite the player who has already visited Yharnam, Lothric and the Eastern Continents.

So does that mean that playing Elden Ring without knowing anything about Miyazaki is a monumental mistake? No, I don’t mean that. Because doing so has its advantages. That the author returns again and again to his most usual aesthetic resources, animations or modeling, causes some moments to lose strength. If he shows me something again that I have already seen in Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls III and Sekiro, when I find that or something similar in Elden Ring I’m not that excited, and marveling at each encounter is paramount in an open world. On the other hand, having no idea how their classes or weapon scaling work will make you feel more lost, which is very attractive. But yes, it will be a litmus test for your patience.

It is important what you spend your runes onSo don’t be afraid to use Elden Ring guides; not to reveal where to go, but to understand how the protagonist’s statistics work and how your character changes depending on what do you spend your experience points on. For example, if you spend your points on strength, you’ll be creating a character prone to using heavy weapons, slow armor, and not very adept at rolling; at least in principle. If you go to dexterity, you will be able to use fast weapons and katanas, roll and play almost naked. These are just two examples that I hope will make you understand that it is important what do you spend your runes on.

But there are also mixed classes of dexterity and magic, or strength and faith, for example. Each weapon scales in strength based on your stats, and as you upgrade it, this scaling varies. I invite you to watch all this if it is your first time in these universes. Of course, you can find out for yourself, it all depends on your degree of patience. Another important theme is that of the jump and the parry. After Sekiro, these two issues have become nuclear in Miyazaki’s work. Knowing how to combine counterattack with jump when an enemy sweeps you we learned it when playing with the one-armed wolf, it will be up to you to make an extra effort. Of course, it is an extra exciting effort if you feel like accepting the challenge.

If you want to play Elden Ring now, go ahead

I would tell you to play their previous titles first before diving into Elden RingAs you can see, it is a matter of analyzing and knowing yourself. The entrance to Elden Ring will be much smoother if you know the previous games, you will be much more familiar with the world of the creator, and with its monsters, characters, situations and manias that it repeats and evolves production after production. You will advance much faster, you will know that it is easier to find weapons of strength than of dexterity, you will be amazed when you find a dragon, a giant or a certain bandit, If you have not played their previous games before, everything will be more confusing and difficult for you. No matter how many explanations you are given, the way to invest skill points will become very obtuse and everything will seem very difficult and mysterious… but that is also exciting, right? Therefore, everything depends on you.

However, if you ask me, I would tell you to play their previous titles first. before diving into the Elden Ring. For several reasons, but the main one is that there are encounters that you’ll experience here that lose all their meaning if you haven’t played the previous games. But I am a romantic. The choice is yours. And now I need your help. If you’ve already played Souls, and you’re traveling through the Middle Lands, what advice would you give to someone starting out in the Hidetaka Miyazaki universes with this game?