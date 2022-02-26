Is Elden Ring more difficult than the old Dark Souls?

More difficult or just different?

It is certain that when the Japanese considered designing this game, at some point in the conversation the issue of difficulty must have come up. Do we lower it slightly or do we keep it as in the case of other games? In the end, it seems that they have opted for an intermediate point: we are not going to replicate the formula of the old Dark Souls to hammer, nor are we going to raise it a little morelest some of the faithful be frightened by the new challenges.

Based on the opinions published by those who have already tried it, both in its beta phase a few months ago and more recently for analysis, everything indicates that FromSoftware has designed a new gaming experience which differs significantly from what was seen in previous titles but, yes, without giving up the very essence of the company. A kind of “this sounds like me but it’s not exactly the same as what was seen in this or that previous FromSoftware game”.

There are more routes and a more affordable open world where the player chooses how complicated they want to make things. To reward that effort, Elden Ring keeps harder secrets, that is, the difficulty is less concentrated and in many cases it is optional to enter certain instances more darksoulianas. That way. FromSoftware has managed to spread the level of complications more throughout the game map, so it is possible to breathe between combats against enemies and even escape from certain impossible situations.