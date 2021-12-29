Is Elon Musk the creator of Bitcoin? A former SpaceX employee is convinced of this

While Elon Musk continues to sponsor Dogecoin, a former SpaceX intern has revived an old web theory that behind Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, there would be the South African CEO.

In a post published on their Medium blog, Sahil Gupta says he is “almost certain” that Elon Musk is behind Bitcoin.

His belief is reinforced by a phone call with Sam Teller, Musk’s former chief of staff, which he had in 2017. During this chat, Gupta allegedly asked Teller if Satoshi Nakamoto is really Elon Musk, and his co-worker is. he would have answered “ambiguously”.

“There was a 15 second silence, so Teller said ‘well, what can I say’?“Gupta states on the post, in which he notes that Musk could have easily written the Bitcoin white paper as he possesses all the knowledge in cryptography and economics, being one of the co-founders of PayPal.

Musk also knows the C ++ programming language, which Satoshi Nakamoto himself used to write the original version of the Bitcoin software. In short, according to Gupta, doubts are few, but in the meantime Musk has recently continued to deny.

Furthermore, Craig Wright recently took home the first 1.1 million Bitcoins, and many are convinced that he is behind the pseudonym.