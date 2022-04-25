Is Elon Musk the father of Amber Heard’s daughter? Johnny Depp sparks controversy at trial

In the midst of the legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardthe star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has made strong statements about the only daughter of the actress, this during the trial for defamation that he is leading against his ex-wife. And it is that now the actor has insinuated that the billionaire Elon Musk would be the real father of the little girl.

Depp has shown that he goes with everything in this lawsuit (or perhaps that he has gone too far) and during his testimony he questioned the identity of the little girl’s father Oonagh Paige Hearddaughter of Amber, who was born on April 8, 2021 through a rented womb.

Related news

Elon Musk, the father of Amber’s daughter?

Johnny dropped some clues that would prove that the sperm donor could be the owner of Tesladespite Heard being the only legal guardian of her daughter, as the actor assures that Amber was unfaithful with the businessman and that once they separated, both maintained a relationship.

The theory does not sound very far-fetched and Depp is not the only one who has his suspicions, because just a few months ago, ‘The Mirror’ revealed that Elon Musk would have wanted to sue Amber to force her to destroy the embryos they had formed together.

The love story between Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Amber and Elon met in 2013 during the filming of the film ‘Machete Kills’where the CEO of Space X participated in a cameo. The tycoon would have been delighted with the beauty of Amber, who at that time was already having a courtship with Johnny, but that detail did not seem to matter to the millionaire.

Following the domestic abuse allegations, Elon is known to have offered protection to Amber and they were seen together enjoying extravagant trips, dinners and parties. Not forgetting those photos in which they are both embracing while going up in an elevator to Heard’s house.

Because they finished?

Amber and Elon’s relationship finally ended in 2018 and according to a source close to the couple interviewed by Mail On Sunday, it was she who would have made the decision. The reason would have been the lack of time to see each other, since she was already working on new projects and Musk was busy managing his large companies.

However, another version was given to the magazine Peopleand that time a close friend who requested anonymity declared that it was Elon who decided to end it and Amber agreed, so both continue to maintain a good relationship and care about each other.

bnaj