Is Elon Musk the father of Amber Heard’s daughter? Johnny Depp sparks controversy at trial

In the midst of the legal battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardthe star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has made strong statements about the only daughter of the actress, this during the trial for defamation that he is leading against his ex-wife. And it is that now the actor has insinuated that the billionaire Elon Musk would be the real father of the little girl.

Depp has shown that he goes with everything in this lawsuit (or perhaps that he has gone too far) and during his testimony he questioned the identity of the little girl’s father Oonagh Paige Hearddaughter of Amber, who was born on April 8, 2021 through a rented womb.

