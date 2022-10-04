asking if Emilia Clarke will be in HBO’s Game of Thrones: House from the Dragon? We tell you everything you need to know about her character’s role in the story and what the actress has previously said about the prequel.

Is Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon? Answered

Because the show is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the actress, Emilia Clarke, will not be in House of the Dragon. Also, if you look at HBO’s cast lists, you won’t find her name there, nor is there any information about Daenerys Targaryen.

The premise of the story will reveal yet more details about House Targaryens, the ancestors of the Mother of the Dragon. In the trailer, we see her kin: Rhaenyra, Daemon, Viserys, and many others, as they fight each other for the legendary Iron Throne. Like Daenerys, Rhaenyra believes that she should be queen of Westeros, despite everyone’s issues with her being female and Daemon’s quest for power.

In addition to the two relative common goals, they also have very similar facial features, including characteristic Targaryen hair, sharp eyebrows, and blue eyes. As a result, many fans had to look twice when seeing the princess in the trailer, as she looks nearly identical to Emilia Clarke’s version.

Last year, the Hollywood Reporter asked Clarke if it was weird to see some new Targaryen faces, and she replied, “It’s very surreal.” She goes on to talk about how Daenerys’ story had no family members present, so it was exciting for her to see the character’s ancestors on the show.

Although Emilia Clarke may not be in House of the Dragon, she has advised the latest cast not to dye their hair blonde like they did in the last season of Game of Thrones. She also wishes them well with series, saying, “But good luck to them is what I would tell them. I want to say that.”

Now that you know Emilia Clarke is not in House of the Dragon, you can see what happens in future episodes. If you want to find out more about the series, you can check out our guide to who is directing and writing the show and explore the relevant links below.

