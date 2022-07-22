asking if Emilia Clarke will be in HBO’s Game of Thrones: House from the Dragon? We tell you everything you need to know about her character’s role in the story and what the actress has previously said about the prequel.

Is Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon? Answered

Because House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, will not be in this last show. Also, if you look at HBO’s cast lists, you won’t find the actress’s name there, along with other former cast members of the popular series.

The premise of the story will reveal yet more information about House Targaryens, the ancestors of the Mother of the Dragon. In the trailer, we see her kin: Rhaenyra, Daemon, Viserys, and many others, as they fight each other for the legendary Iron Throne. Like Daenerys, Rhaenyra believes that she should be queen of Westeros, despite everyone’s issues with her being female and Daemon’s quest for power.

In addition to the two relative common goals, they also have very similar facial features, including characteristic Targaryen hair, sharp eyebrows, and blue eyes. As a result, many fans had to look twice when seeing the princess in the trailer, as she looks nearly identical to the version of Emilia.

Last year, the Hollywood Reporter asked Emilia Clarke if it was weird to see some new faces of the Targaryens and she replied, “It’s very surreal.” She goes on to talk about how Daenerys’ story didn’t feature any other members of her family, so it was exciting for her to see the ancestors of her character in the earlier footage of the show.

Although Clarke may not be on the show, she has advised the most recent cast not to dye their hair blonde as she had in the last season of GOT. She also wishes them well with series, saying, “But good luck to them is what I would tell them. I want to say that.”

Now that you know Emilia Clarke is not Game of Thrones: house of the dragon, you can see what happens in the latest adventure once it launches. If you want to find out more about the series, you can check out our guide to who is directing and writing the show and explore the relevant links below.

