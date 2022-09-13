Is Emilia Clarke really the new Daisy Johnson of the MCU?

D23 was one of the most anticipated events of the year, as Marvel Studios had their own panel where announced more phase 5 and 6 projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), as well as some exclusive glimpses.

In this regard, one of the most applauded moments was when the trailer for Secret Invasion was released, a series starring Samuel L. Jackson in which the skrulls will try to seize power from various institutions on Earth. The tone of the new production seems quite similar to Captain America and the Winter Soldier (2014), being an old-fashioned special effects spy thriller.

In the trailer we also got to see Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman); as well as the first look at Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, actresses who have just joined the UCM with characters yet to be confirmed.

What was the controversy in social networks?

For months, netizens have hotly debated the role that the former Game of Thrones star could play. However, the trailer lets us see Clarke as a kind of spy, with a look quite similar to Chloe Bennetactress who gave life to Daisy Johnson aka Quake, during the third season of Agents of Shield.

Comparison between Emilia Clarke and Chloe Bennet. / RRSS

Therefore, multiple users they began to attack Emilia Clarke on her twitter accountclaiming that Bennet should return to interpret the heroine, as happened with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’onofrio, who returned to personify Daredevil and Kingpin respectively.

For those who do not know, Daisy Johnson is an important piece during the war against the Skrulls, being a primary ally of Fury and leader of the Secret Warriors; team that was referenced in the Marvel Television series, and whose name was also used in the Marvel cartoon where Quake also appears.

Are the hopes of seeing Chloe Bennett back?

Although it is still uncertain, there are many factors that seem to indicate that Kevin Feige would be taking Bennet into account, firstly for his sudden departure from the live-action of The Powerpuff Girls; to later ‘disappear’ from her social networks, where she was quite active.

Also a few months ago the actress uploaded a photo with Simu Liu, actor who gives life to Shang Chi, and who acknowledged on his twitter account that Bennet is the first Asian heroine of the UCM. This, in turn, leads us to think that it is somewhat unlikely that Emilia Clarke plays Daisy, who is precisely an Asian character, and Marvel seems to have learned from his mistakes about changing the ethnicity of some characters.

oh look it’s marvels first asian superhero..and @SimuLiu is also in the pic too pic.twitter.com/kquQAFNgK3 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) June 16, 2022

Finally, various insiders such as Daniel RPK and MyTimeToShine have said on more than one occasion that Bennet will return, and that he would even have already signed his contract with Marvel Studios. @worldwide